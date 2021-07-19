FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon just dropped the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card down to $45 shipped

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $50+ $45

Amazon is now offering the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. While it has sat around $50 on Amazon lately, it did sell for closer to $70 for most of last year, is only a few cents more than Walmart charges for the 256GB model, and is now at the lowest price we can find. When it comes to adding some storage capacity to your camera setup, your Android smartphones and tablets, and much more, SanDisk’s memory cards are some of the best out there. This one carries 400GB of storage space with up to 120MB/s transfer speeds (slightly faster than the 100MB/s 400GB models we featured earlier this year at $45). The included adapter increases compatibility significantly across a wide-range of devices and it ships with a “10-year limited manufacturer warranty.” Rated 4+ stars from over 77,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need all 400GB there? Just score the smaller and equally as well-rated 256GB model at $33 shipped on Amazon instead. This sports all of the same features and transfer specs, just with a smaller capacity and price tag. Otherwise, score the 128GB variant at under $20 Prime shipped can call it a day. 

While are talking storage, we also just spotted some notable Amazon deals on the highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models starting from $48.50 shipped. Then go dive into today’s Gold Box Anker sale with deals from $12 and up to 35% offalongside everything else in our smartphone accessories deal hub

More on the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card:

  • Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices
  • Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.
  • Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5). 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini...
Take $90 off HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook ...
Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models now starting ...
Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone takes $3...
Lume Cube 2.0 portable lighting kit includes everything...
Camp Chef Smoke Vault vertical smoker upgrades your BBQ...
OnePlus Nord N10 5G Smartphone on sale for only the sec...
Show More Comments

Related

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Amazon #1 new-release electric scooter returns to all-time low at $161.50, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Rad Power Bikes most affordable e-bike sees first price drop in latest sale, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
$220+ value

Score a FREE 128GB SanDisk memory card with Nintendo Switch Lite console purchases today

$200 Learn More

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Cruise around town on an electric self-balancing scooter from $130, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save now

Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases from $30

From $30 Learn More