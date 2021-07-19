Amazon just dropped the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card down to $45 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $44.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. While it has sat around $50 on Amazon lately, it did sell for closer to $70 for most of last year, is only a few cents more than Walmart charges for the 256GB model, and is now at the lowest price we can find. When it comes to adding some storage capacity to your camera setup, your Android smartphones and tablets, and much more, SanDisk’s memory cards are some of the best out there. This one carries 400GB of storage space with up to 120MB/s transfer speeds (slightly faster than the 100MB/s 400GB models we featured earlier this year at $45). The included adapter increases compatibility significantly across a wide-range of devices and it ships with a “10-year limited manufacturer warranty.” Rated 4+ stars from over 77,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need all 400GB there? Just score the smaller and equally as well-rated 256GB model at $33 shipped on Amazon instead. This sports all of the same features and transfer specs, just with a smaller capacity and price tag. Otherwise, score the 128GB variant at under $20 Prime shipped can call it a day.

While are talking storage, we also just spotted some notable Amazon deals on the highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models starting from $48.50 shipped. Then go dive into today’s Gold Box Anker sale with deals from $12 and up to 35% offalongside everything else in our smartphone accessories deal hub.

More on the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card:

Ideal for Android smartphones and tablets, and MIL cameras. Compatible with microSDHC and microSDXC supporting host devices

Up to 400GB to store even more hours of Full HD video (2) 1GB=1,000,000,000 bytes. 1TB=1,000,000,000,000 bytes. Actual user storage less. (2) Full HD (1920×1080) video support may vary based upon host device, file attributes, and other factors. See official SanDisk website.

Up to 120MB/s transfer speeds let you move up to 1000 photos in a minute (5).

