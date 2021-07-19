Highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models now starting from $48.50 shipped at Amazon

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its 1TB Gold S31 SATA Gen3 2.5 inch Internal SSD for $89.24 shipped. Originally $124, these days it fetches closer to $105 or so and is now down at the lowest price we can find. This drive is currently listed at over $130 via Newegg, for comparison. A great way to increase the speed of an aging machine, this solid-state drive sports read/write speeds up to 560MB/s with a 2.5-inch form-factor and a 1TB capacity. It is described as a “leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM.” Ships with a 5-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating from over 10,800 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

We are also tracking a notable deal on the 500B variant of the model above. Also available via the official SK hynix Amazon storefront, the 500GB SK hynix Gold S31 SATA Gen3 2.5 inch Internal SSD is now down at $48.44 shipped. This one is typically closer to $57 as of late and is now at the lowest we can find. The specs, feature set, and reviews are nearly identical as our lead deal, just with the lighter storage capacity rating.

But if you’re looking to take the transfer speeds up a notch or two, dive into the new WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD models. Our coverage carries everything you need to know about them as well as some handy links for picking one up. They start from $55 and all of the details are right here. Head over to our Mac accessories hub for even more and our constantly updated Apple guide for all of the best MacBook, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch deals.

More on the SK hynix Gold S31 Internal SSD:

Premium upgrades to your PC with SSD from global semiconductor powerhouse

Top tier speed, best-in-class sequential read speeds. Sequential read speeds up to 560MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 525MB/s.

Leading edge solution powered by in-house 3D NAND, controller and DRAM

Superior reliability and stability (MTBF/TBW). 1.5 Million Hours MTBF, best-in-class 600 TBW (terabytes written)

