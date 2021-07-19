FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker Gold Box goes live with up to 35% off Qi chargers, Lightning cables, more from $12

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
35% off From $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Anker chargers, power banks, and other accessories starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD Power Bank for $109.99. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while marking only the second notable discount of the year and matching the 2021 low set back in April. PowerCore III Elite arrives as a capable portable power bank for your everyday carry complete with more than enough juice to refuel all of the gear in your Apple kit. Alongside its 25600mAh battery, there’s a 60W USB-C output and pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for topping off your phone or earbuds. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 765 customers. Head below for more.

Anker Gold Box highlights:

And speaking of Anker, this morning saw the launch of its latest charging stand, which arrives with a much more versatile design than you’ll find on any of the discounts today. Its new PowerWave Go arrives with a 3-in-1 form-factor complete with a 10,000mAh power bank and Qi charger, Apple Watch puck, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review right here.

Anker PowerCore III Elite features:

With a massive 25,600mAh cell capacity, you can charge an iPhone 11 more than 5 times, a Samsung Galaxy S20 more than 4 times, or provide a full charge to a 13.4ʺ MacBook. If your laptop is running low, just pull out PowerCore to get a high-speed charge wherever you are. With a 60W USB-C port and two 18W USB ports, PowerCore delivers powerful charging to up to 3 devices at the same time. Note: Both USB ports share a total output of 18W.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 ...
Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini...
Take $90 off HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook ...
Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Amazon just dropped the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC M...
Highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models now starting ...
Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone takes $3...
Lume Cube 2.0 portable lighting kit includes everything...
Show More Comments

Related

Save now

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $22 (2021 low), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 30W USB-C Outlet $41 (Reg. $50), more

From $9 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: July 19, 2021 – iPad Air $110 off, Anker 35% off Gold Box, more

Listen now
67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: June 17, 2021 – Beats Studio Buds see first discount, Anker Gold Box, more

Listen now
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Cases starting at $8, more

From $3 Learn More
Reg. $25

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 hits Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $25)

$14.50 Learn More