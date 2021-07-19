Anker Gold Box goes live with up to 35% off Qi chargers, Lightning cables, more from $12

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 35% off a selection of Anker chargers, power banks, and other accessories starting at $12. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker PowerCore III Elite 25600 PD Power Bank for $109.99. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings while marking only the second notable discount of the year and matching the 2021 low set back in April. PowerCore III Elite arrives as a capable portable power bank for your everyday carry complete with more than enough juice to refuel all of the gear in your Apple kit. Alongside its 25600mAh battery, there’s a 60W USB-C output and pair of 2.4A USB-A slots for topping off your phone or earbuds. Rated 4.8/5 stars from 765 customers. Head below for more.

Anker Gold Box highlights:

And speaking of Anker, this morning saw the launch of its latest charging stand, which arrives with a much more versatile design than you’ll find on any of the discounts today. Its new PowerWave Go arrives with a 3-in-1 form-factor complete with a 10,000mAh power bank and Qi charger, Apple Watch puck, and more. Get all of the details in our hands-on review right here.

Anker PowerCore III Elite features:

With a massive 25,600mAh cell capacity, you can charge an iPhone 11 more than 5 times, a Samsung Galaxy S20 more than 4 times, or provide a full charge to a 13.4ʺ MacBook. If your laptop is running low, just pull out PowerCore to get a high-speed charge wherever you are. With a 60W USB-C port and two 18W USB ports, PowerCore delivers powerful charging to up to 3 devices at the same time. Note: Both USB ports share a total output of 18W.

