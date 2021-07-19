Review: Anker debuts new PowerWave Go 3-in-1, its most versatile charging stand yet

Today, Anker is expanding its stable of charging stations with a new 3-in-1 offering that can refuel all of the gear in your Apple setup. Entering with a desktop- and nightstand-friendly form-factor, the new Anker PowerWave Go delivers a unique design that lets you go from refueling gear at home to charging on-the-go thanks to a convertible 10,000mAh power bank with integrated Qi charger to go alongside the dock itself. Now we’re taking a hands-on look at the latest charger, so head below for all of the details and our thoughts.

Anker debuts PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Charging Stand

Entering into the PowerWave stable, the latest release from Anker arrives with a unique 3-in-1 design. Unlike other charging stations from the brand, the new Anker PowerWave Go stands out by packing a convertible design that can go from refueling gear at home to on-the-go.

At the center of the experience is a 10,000mAh power bank, which is designed to pair with the included dock. It packs an integrated 10W Qi charging pad to complement its 18W USB-C output. There are some special charging connectors at the bottom that magnetically connect into the dock, which arrives with a secondary 5W Qi pad for refueling earbuds and a USB-C port. While you can plug in any USB-C cord into that last slot, it’s made to pair with the included Apple Watch charger for coverage in all three core aspects of an Apple setup.

Anker completes the package with the 45W version of its new Nano II GaN chargers, which we previously reviewed earlier in the year. This provides more than enough juice to power the entire package and all three of the devices it supports.

Now available for purchase

The new Anker PowerWave Go is now available for purchase via Amazon and directly from its own online storefront. Entering with a $179.99 price tag, the charging station certainly arrives at a premium to justify its unique feature set and design.









9to5Toys’ take:

I’ve been using the latest charging station from Anker over the past week or so, and have been enjoying just how versatile the package is. Fitting for Anker’s most capable desktop charger, the new PowerWave Go certainly delivers about everything you could want from a package like this.

Alongside touting the usual Anker quality that we’ve come to know time and time again, the PowerWave Go has a pretty slick overall design that looks pretty sleek on your nightstand. My favorite aspect of it has to be all of the various combinations you can configure. There’s of course the full 3-in-1 station for use while you’re home, but while out and about the power bank’s charging selection definitely delivers a compelling experience. The Apple Watch charger being modular means you can snap it out and use it in your everyday carry.

The Anker PowerWave Go does plenty of things and all of them quite well. It’s about as flexible as you’ll find from the brand, or really any company for that matter, and delivers the most well-rounded package I’ve used. There are certainly better options out there for a dedicated on-the-go package or setup that exclusively lives at home, but you won’t find anything that can handle both use cases as well as Anker’s new release today.

Sure it’s pricy, but if you’re in the market for a setup that’s as capable for charging at the nightstand as it is for your everyday carry, the Anker PowerWave Go is certainly just that.

