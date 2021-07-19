Dell’s Black Friday in July sale takes up to 30% off 360Hz displays, Alienware desktops, more

Dell is starting off the new week today by launching a Black Friday in July sale, taking up to 30% off a selection of its workstation upgrades, Alienware gaming products, desktop machines, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining here is the new Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor (AW2521H) for $599.99. Having launched for $970, we’ve more recently been tracking a $900 price tag with today’s offer saving you $300 and matching our previous mention for the all-time low set just once before. This 25-inch gaming monitor is geared towards those looking to get the most out of competitive online titles and the like. It packs a 1080p 360Hz IPS panel with 99% sRGB coverage, 1ms response times, and NVIDIA G-Sync support. There’s also a pair of HDMI inputs as well as a DisplayPort slot. Having just been released in October, reviews are still rolling in. But Alienware gaming monitors are highly-rated across the board. Head below for more.

Notable Dell Black Friday in July deals:

While you’ll find a few peripherals in today’s sale, most of the discounts are centered around some of the flashier desktop upgrades. So if you’re still in search of that perfect keyboard or mouse, check out all of these Razer markdowns that just went live. With a collection of its accessories on sale from $30.

Dell 25-inch 360Hz Gaming Monitor features:

The secret to victory is staying one step ahead of the competition and now you can. The Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor possesses the world’s fastest refresh rate at 360Hz i . Gameplay is now fully optimized to enable split-second reactions and with a refresh rate this fast, you can count on a no-scope headshot before the enemy even knows you’re there.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!