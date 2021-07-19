Outfit your battlestation with up to 25% off Razer keyboards, mice, headsets, more from $30

Today, Amazon has kicked off a Razer gaming peripheral sale, discounting a selection of its latest mice, keyboards, headsets, and accessories. With prices starting at $30, shipping is free across the board. Our top pick is the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at $99.99. Normally fetching $140, this is still one of the first discounts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new all-time low at $40 off. Razer BlackWidow V3 delivers a wired form-factor that’s backed by the brand’s yellow mechanical switches. Alongside mainstays in the Razer ecosystem like Chroma RGB backlighting, there’s a customizable digital roller and media keys with a wrist rest rounding out the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other notable Razer deals include:

Whether you’re a budding Twitch streamer or climbing your way to the top of the Esports leaderboards, our PC gaming guide is packed with additional discounts to fill out your setup. Regardless of which camp you fall into, having crisp and clear audio is a must for interacting with teammates or the chat, and Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone delivers just that at its lowest price of the year of $130.

Razer BlackWidow V3 features:

The name that started it all returns to reassert its dominance. Feel the difference with the Razer BlackWidow V3—backed by a legacy as the first and most iconic mechanical gaming keyboard, and armed with new, improved features including our world-renowned switches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!