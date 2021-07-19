Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone takes $30 dive to new 2021 low at $100

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave: 3 USB Microphone for $129.99 shipped. Typically going for the $160 list price, today’s $30 savings mark a new 2021 low at $5 under our previous mention, and less than $2 from the best we’ve ever tracked. Perfect for Zoom calls, streaming, podcasts, and more, the Elgato Wave: 3 condenser microphone employs a cardioid polar pattern to pick up speech cleanly and in rich detail. It’s armed with clipguard anti-distortion engineering, alongside gain, volume, and crossfade controls on the mic itself. Plus, if you’re new to the world of audio art and design, you can connect it and up to seven other inputs to the Wave Link editing app. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 3,800 customers, and you can peruse our hands-on review to get a closer look. Head below for more.

On the more budget-friendly side, this highly-rated Blue Snowball iCE microphone is perfect for smaller setups and studios at just $40. The Blue Snowball iCE offers a 44.1kHz sample rate over a basic cardioid pattern, all wrapped in a compact, vintage design to keep your desktop looking sharp while streaming or calling. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 24,000 Amazon reviews.

To make sure you have the right tools for editing and playback, checkout JBL’s Tune 750 wireless ANC headphones at low of $100. They bring up to 30-hours of battery life with advanced active noise cancellation, so whether you’re working from your home studio or at a noisy cafe, you’ll be able to hear every note with crystal clarity.

Elgato Wave:3 Microphone features:

Wave 3 is a premium microphone and digital mixing solution that fuses plug and play convenience with broadcast-grade circuitry. Never clip again thanks to proprietary anti-distortion technology. And combine all your audio sources, plus create two independent mixes — one for you, one for your audience — with the Wave Link app.

