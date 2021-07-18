JBL’s Tune 750 wireless headphones pack 30-hours of ANC listening at low of $100

Amazon is offering the JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth ANC Headphones for $99.95 shipped. That saves you $30 over the leading rate, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. These over-ear headphones are ready for all-day summer adventures with a 15-hour wireless battery life, which can be extended up to 30-hours with the included aduio cable. Powered by dual 40mm drivers, they use JBL’s active noise cancellation to tune out the world around you, so you can let your music guide you whether on commute, studying, or enjoying some downtime this summer. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 900 cutomers.

If $100 is a bit more than you’re looking to pay, you can slash that in half opting for Anker’s Soundcore Life Q20 ANC headphones for $50. These powerful ANC cans bring with them up to 60-hours of playtime, plus Anker’s four-microphone hybric noise cancellation. It uses both internal and external audio pickup to ensure your music is the only thing on your mind, eliminating noisy distractions. Over 25,000 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating.

On the flip side, you can try on some of Apple’s latest and greatest for $60 off right now. And while the new AirPods Pro aren’t quite as budget-friendly, they are more than capable with a 24-hour playtime, Spatial Audio, and Apple’s new lossless streaming feature. You can head over to our hands-on review to get a closer look, or hit up our headphones guide form more options.

JBL Tune 750 Bluetooth ANC Headphones features:

JBL TUNE 750BTNC wireless headphones feature powerful JBL Pure Bass Sound and active noise cancelling for punchy bass and an immersive audio experience The lightweight over-ear design offers maximum comfort and sound quality while ready to travel everywhere you go with its compact foldable competence 15 hours of battery life which recharge in only 2 hours enables noise-free wireless playback.

