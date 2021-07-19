Upgrade your ride with Govee’s highly-rated RGB LED car light strips for just $11

Govee US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 6-foot RGB LED Car Light Strip for $10.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code GOVEE6115A at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its $20 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This LED strip plugs into a DC port inside of your car for power and is controlled by the included remote. You can change the colors to 32 different presets and there’s even a built-in microphone that lets the light strip dance to your music. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 10,000 happy customers.

While nowhere close to being as highly-rated as today’s lead deal, this RGB LED car light strip from DAYBETTER is $1 less when you clip the on-page coupon. While it supports app control over Bluetooth, which is something that Govee doesn’t offer, you’re losing out on something that’s trusted by thousands here. However, DAYBETTER generally makes well-rated products, so the extra $1 in savings could be worth the gamble to get the additional features.

Planning to cruise to the beach with friends this summer? You’ll want to be able to play some music without keeping your engine running once you arrive. The perfect tool for the job is the Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker at a 2021 low of $22. With IPX5 water-resistance and a runtime of up to 14 hours on a single charge, this speaker is ready to take your beach tunes to the next level. Also, don’t forget that Govee Flow Pro is down to $52 from $73, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

More on the Govee Car LED Lights:

2 lines design: unlike traditional 4 lines, this car light boasts 2 lines with 5.9ft+2.78ft long wires connecting 4 strip lights. Easier for you to set up and hide lines. Keep your car clean and tidy.

Music mode: with a built-in mic, the interior car lights adjust colors and speed following the ambient music and sound. Enjoy the fun of light changing with car stereo music and your voice.

Simple control: simply tap the button to change light colors and brightness or enter music mode with the control box. Remote control is also a simple way to adjust the car led lights.

