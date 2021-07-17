Govee Flow Pro plunges to $56, 1,000-lumen rechargeable flashlight $11, more up to 40% off

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 47,000+) via Amazon is offering its Flow Pro Smart RGBIC LED Light Bars for $55.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. Typically priced around $73, today’s deal shaves $17 off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $14. Transform your office, home theater, or gaming space with Govee Flow Pro. This kit bundles two smart RGBIC light bars with a sensor that rests on top of your monitor or television. It detect the colors currently on the display and projects them onto the wall for an even more expansive view. Smart functionality paves the way for custom controls via the Govee Smart app, Assistant, and Alexa. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Govee deals from $11.

More Govee deals:

If you like what you found here, be sure to swing by our smart home guide. Recent and notable additions include this Wi-Fi dimmer 3-way switch kit at under $20, a few more pieces of Govee Bluetooth/Wi-Fi gear from $16, and even one of its smart multi-color table lamp at $38. Oh, and let’s not forget that Wyze just launched its own Light Strip and Light Strip Pro with individually addressable LEDs.

Govee Flow Pro Smart RGBIC LED Light Bars features:

The light bars sync easily with your TV screen images and sounds. Enhance your gaming, movie, and musical experiences with vibrant lighting, 16 million colors, and 12 preset modes.

Create the ideal movie or gaming ambiance using simple voice commands with Alexa or Google Assistant. Setting the mood for your Friday night get-togethers is now easier than ever.

The camera captures colors on your TV screen and automatically applies them to the lights. Enjoy lagless synchronization without needing an HDMI cable or being restricted by streaming services.

