Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $22 (2021 low), more

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 77,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the Oontz Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts of the year with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen throughout 2021 so far. This compact portable Bluetooth speaker delivers an IPX5 water-resistance rating to help the Oontz Angle 3 serenade you just about anywhere. On top of its 14-hour playback on a single charge, there’s also 10W internal audio system for producing “crystal clear” audio that’s said to lack distortion even at maximum volume. Over 148,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance. Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume. Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!