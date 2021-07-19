FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Speaker $22 (2021 low), more

-
AmazonPortable Bluetooth SpeakersOontz
Save 50% From $6

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback from 77,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the Oontz Angle 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $26, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts of the year with today’s offer marking the best we’ve seen throughout 2021 so far. This compact portable Bluetooth speaker delivers an IPX5 water-resistance rating to help the Oontz Angle 3 serenade you just about anywhere. On top of its 14-hour playback on a single charge, there’s also 10W internal audio system for producing “crystal clear” audio that’s said to lack distortion even at maximum volume. Over 148,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

The OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) is Designed and Engineered by Cambridge Sound Works in the USA for greater clarity sound, accurate mids and clear highs from dual precision acoustic stereo drivers; the bass output is enhanced by our proprietary passive bass radiator; unique triangular design and downward facing bass radiator further enhance.

Surprisingly loud, the Volume Booster 10+ watt power AMP pumps out more volume and plays your music with no distortion, even at maximum volume. Play the OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Speakers up to 100 unobstructed feet away from your device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Portable Bluetooth Speakers

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone,…

Oontz

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 ...
Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini...
Take $90 off HP’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook ...
Amazon offers Champion Manuscript Backpack at all-time ...
Amazon just dropped the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC M...
Highly-rated SK hynix Internal SSD models now starting ...
Elgato’s highly-rated Wave: 3 microphone takes $3...
Camp Chef Smoke Vault vertical smoker upgrades your BBQ...
Show More Comments

Related

67% off

Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker $18, more

From $4 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Leviton In-Wall 30W USB-C Outlet $41 (Reg. $50), more

From $9 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR MagSafe Dashboard Car Mount $21 (Save 40%), more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $100

Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 2 speaker drops to $80 just in time for summer (Save 20%)

$80 Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 9W Qi Charging Pad $30 (Save 25%), more

From $6 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR iPhone 12/Pro Cases starting at $8, more

From $3 Learn More
New low

Marshall’s delightfully retro Emberton portable speaker falls to new low at $127, more

$127 Learn More
Reg. $25

Nyko’s 2021 DualSense Charge Arc Station for PS5 hits Amazon low at $14.50 (Reg. $25)

$14.50 Learn More