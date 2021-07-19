Nomad launches 30% off summer sale with iPhone 12 MagSafe gear, AirTags cases, more

Today, Nomad is launching a new summer sale that’s taking 30% off its entire collection of premium Apple accessories. Just apply code SUMMER30 at checkout in order to lock in the savings. Shipping varies per order. As the deepest sale of the year, you’ll find a series of new 2021 lows alongside the best prices to date across a selection of its latest iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirTags covers, and charging gear. Shop all of the highly-rated gear right here or head below for all of our top picks.

Amongst all of the offers, our top pick is the Leather Rugged Folio iPhone 12 MagSafe Case for $55.96. Down from its usual $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $24 in savings, marks one of the first discounts, and is the best price to date. Available for every iPhone 12 model, Nomad’s MagSafe folio case provides some extra protection to your handset alongside a stylish Horween leather finish. Alongside 10-foot drop protection, the folio cover can hold six ID cards and has a soft lining to keep your screen safe. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Other notable Nomad summer sale deals:

But then after you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s summer sale, be sure to go have a look at the new PowerWave Go 3-in-1 from Anker. This versatile charging stand arrives as one of the most compelling offerings from the brand to date and you can get all of the details on our hands-on review right here.

Nomad MagSafe Rugged Folio features:

Rugged Folio is a sleek and functional leather folio case that offers rugged protection for your iPhone, and now works great with MagSafe. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, an all new internal shock absorption bumper, and a raised TPE bumper along the perimeter of the screen, Rugged Folio provides maximum protection for your iPhone. With 3 card slots and 1 cash slot, this folio offers ample storage for your essentials. Wrapped in supple Horween leather, Rugged Folio will develop a patina with time and takes on a look as unique as you.

