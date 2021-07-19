Ubiquiti prepares upcoming UniFi Dream Machine Pro SE with 2.5Gb Ethernet, PoE, more

Today, we’re getting the first official look at the upcoming Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro SE, which expands the UniFi ecosystem with its latest router, NVP, and gateway. With added perks of 2.5Gb Ethernet, four PoE ports, and an internal 128GB solid-state drive, this arrives as Ubiquiti’s most versatile offering yet. Head below for all of the details so far.

Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro SE

For those who still haven’t upgraded to Ubiquiti’s popular Dream Machine Pro, a new SE version might mean you won’t have to. After getting a first look over the weekend, a full unveil has gone live showcasing the upcoming networking upgrade via the brand’s official Youtube. Normally we’re not privy to discussing new offerings in the Early Access storefront, but in what seems to be a fitting for the Special Edition release here, Ubiquiti is taking a much different approach from its usual EA debuts.

The upcoming Dream Machine Pro SE iterations on the existing UDM Pro with a handful of novel additions. Most notable is the upgrade to 2.5Gb Ethernet, which delivers the improved connectivity. You’re also looking at the same pair of 10G SFP+ LAN ports.

But the upgrades to the connectivity don’t end there. While there are still eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, four of them this time around are equipped PoE support to deliver up to 130W of power to connected cameras or access points.

Otherwise, you’re looking at an identical feature set to the typical Ubiquiti Dream Machine Pro. It shares much of the same rack-mounted design with a miniature touchscreen display for tweaking settings and viewing realtime stats. Internally there’s an upgradable 3.5-inch hard drive bay to complement the new inclusion of a dedicated 128GB SSD.

Having just launched in the Ubiquiti Early Access store, the Dream Machine Pro SE enters with a $499 price tag. For comparison, the standard UDM Pro arrives at $379, making for a pretty notable gap in the two offerings. Though the price points both come with their own perks, which will likely only be further evident closer to an official launch.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Ubiquiti’s standard Dream Machine Pro has become quite a fan-favorite when it comes to prosumer home networking devices, and the upcoming SE version looks to be even more enticing. It’s already a versatile device that combines quite a few staples into a single product, but now will be arriving with added functionality that lets you cut even more hardware from your kit.

While the PoE inclusion is certainly going to be a lauded perk, the real star of the show for me is its 2.5GbE support which should make it even more of a future-proofed release. We’ll be sure to share more details on the Dream Machine Pro SE as time goes on, especially closer to when it leaves the Early Access store and the spec sheet is finalized. Until then, will you be upgrading to the SE? Do you find it to be a compelling addition to the Ubiquiti lineup? Let us know in the comments below.

I guess this means my plans to finally get around to upgrading to the UDM Pro needs to be rethought.

