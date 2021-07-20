1MORE ComfoBuds Pro ANC wireless earbuds take rare 24% dive to new low at $72

1MORE USA (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its ComfoBuds Pro ANC Wireless Earbuds for $71.99 shipped when you apply code 7OUL4K63 at checkout. Typically selling for $95, we’ll see these regularly marked down to $80 like they are currently, with this final $8 cut marking a new all-time low. 1MORE is pulling out all the stops on these flagship earbuds, with five unique active noise-cancellation modes over six microphones. Runners, and anyone who loves to move to music, will appreciate the sizeable 13.4mm drivers which deliver a wider range of bass. They’re ready for up to 8-hours of continuous playback or six with ANC turned on, but that can be extended up to 20 additional hours with the charging case. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 600 customers, but you can find out more in our Tested with 9to5Toys coverage.

Update 7/20 @ 6:50 PM: Amazon now offers Apple’s new EarPods with Lightning Connector for $12.99 Prime shipped. Normally fetching $30, this hefty 57% discount marks a new all-time low price that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been missing these classic earbuds or looking for a reliable replacement with a Lightning connector, these are the perfect way to go considering we’ve never found them for less.

If you don’t mind shopping off the beaten path a bit, these TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds are just $26 when you clip the on-page coupon. With these, you’ll get up to 30-hours of battery life, plus IPX8 waterproofing and convenient touch controls right on the earbuds. Over 137,000 customers found them to be a good fit, leaving an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Though, if it’s the best of the best you’re after, there’s no beating Apple’s new AirPods Max at an all-time low of $455. Sure, there’s no qualifying them as “budget-friendly,” but with Apple’s H1 chip, Spatial Audio, Hey Siri support, and so many more features in store, they might just be worth the investment. Otherwise, you can hit up our headphones guide for even more deals and drops.

1MORE ComfoBuds Pro ANC feature:

1MORE’s proprietary QuietMax active noise cancellation technology combines hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual band ANC and wind noise reduction in one suite to deliver effective noise cancelling without compromising the sound quality.

Featuring 5 noise reduction modes, ANC Strong (default), ANC Mild, Wind Noise Resistant, Pass-through (default) and off, 1MORE ComfoBuds Pro meet noise cancelling needs in different scenarios so you can hear what you want instead of what you have to.

A 13.4 mm dynamic driver coupled with AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) compatibility highlights the true essence of your music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!