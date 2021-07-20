Sony Alpha summer sale now live with up to $1,000 off mirrorless cameras, lens, more

Various retailers have now kicked off a Sony mirrorless camera sale, taking as much as $1,000 off a selection of cameras, bundles, lenses, and more. Headlining is the Sony a7II bundled with a GorillaPod and 32GB SanDisk Extreme Pro SD card for $998 shipped at Adorama. Normally fetching $1,598 for the camera alone, the added gear brings another $65 in value to the picture in order to save you $665. Also matched at Amazon, just without the extra accessories. Sony’s a7II mirrorless camera delivers a compelling way to upgrade your photography setup centered around 24.3MP ful-frame Exmor CMOS sensor. Alongside Fast Hybird autofocus, there’s also 5-axis optical image stabilization. The included 28-70mm OSS lens is then complemented by a GorillaPod tripod and SD card to complete your new setup. Over 775 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to go check out all of the other price cuts in the Sony camera sale right here. We’re tracking a multitude of ways to upgrade your photography kit, whether it’s an entirely new mirrorless camera, a new lens, or some add-on accessories. And with as much as $1,000 in savings, you’re looking at the best prices of the year and some of the lowest to date on just about everything.

But if you’re looking to give the post-processing side of your kit an upgrade, go give Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro a look considering it is also on sale. Delivering the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display, this form-factor is a perfect way to review and edit photos after your shoot, especially considering it is now $100 off.

Sony a7II Mirrorless Camera features:

Minimize blur in every shot with the world’s first in-body 5-axis image stabilization in a full-frame camera. Best of all, it works with your favorite lenses. With 24.3MP resolution, super-fast autofocus and a compact design, you’ll capture breathtaking imagery and video that is more stable than ever.

