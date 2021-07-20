FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro delivers a Liquid Retina XDR display at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $999 shipped. Normally fetching $1,099, you’re looking at the very first Amazon discount while scoring $100 in savings in order to mark the lowest price we’ve seen to date overall. Amazon is also offering a discount on the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $749, down from $799 to match the second-best price yet.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Regardless of which model you end up with, make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further. Then hit up our Apple guide for all of the week’s other best deals.

Those who don’t mind going with the previous-generation iPad Pros stand to save even more cash, with as much as $199 off both the 11- and 12.9-inch models. These may not pack the new M1 chip or Thunderbolt, but will surely deliver a more than capable iPadOS experience. Or go save $110 on the latest iPad Air and ditch the more pro-leaning features altogether in exchange for Touch ID.

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro features the powerful Apple M1 chip for next-level performance and all-day battery life.³ An immersive 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos.¹ And a front camera with Center Stage keeps you in frame automatically during video calls. iPad Pro has pro cameras and a LiDAR Scanner for stunning photos, videos, and immersive AR. Thunderbolt for connecting to high-performance accessories.

