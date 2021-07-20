FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Back to school and home office supplies from $0.50: Sharpies, notebooks, paper, more

We are now tracking a host of notable back to school and home office supply price drops. As folks gear up for another semester (if they haven’t already started) and sending the kids back to school, now’s a great time to stock up on pens, pencils, art supplies, paper for the printer, notebooks, and more, especially because this is the time of year when these types of products start going on sale. Today’s offers start from just $0.50 and include highlighters, printer paper, pens, notebooks, and much more from Amazon, Staples, and others. Head below for our top picks and some quick links to the now live back to school sales. 

Back to school and home office supplies:

Here are some quick links to some of the major home office and back to school supply sales live right now as well:

Need some back to school tech too? Firstly, go jump into the Best Buy 1-day flash sale that just launched, then head over to our Chromebook guide for some particularly affordable notebook options starting from around $129 or so. But if it’s the Apple gear you’re after, don’t pay full price, all of the available discounts can be found right here including its 13-inch M1 MacBook Air at a new low from $800 and the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $100 off. 

More on the Sharpie Liquid Highlighters:

  • Sharpie Liquid Highlighters with visible ink supply that allows you to know before you’re low
  • Chisel tip glides smoothly for a clean application and consistent flow
  • Convenient loop feature securely attaches to 3-ring binders, planners, and bags
  • Includes: 12 Fluorescent Yellow Sharpie Highlighters

