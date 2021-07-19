Withings Body highly-rated Apple Health smart scales up to 21% off starting at $50

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Body+ Smart Scale for $79 shipped in two styles. Down from the usual $100 price tag, you’re saving 21% with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the second-best discount of the year. This Withings body composition scale not only allows you to track weight, but a whole host of other stats including body fat, muscle mass, water percentage, and more. Everything can be transferred to Apple Health thanks to Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as other fitness ecosystems, and a built-in display showcases info in real time so you won’t always have to pull out a phone to see progress. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without some of the added measurements and really just want to keep tabs on weight, Amazon is also discounting the Withings Body to $49.99. This more standard version of Withings tracker is down from the usual $60 price tag to come within $2 of the all-time low and mark the second-best price of the year. It packs much of the same Apple Health integration, but ditches stats like muscle mass and some of the other in-depth measurements you’ll find above. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,100 customers.

And if you’re looking to complete the fitness tracking package, Amazfit’s new Bip S Lite has just gone on sale for the first time at $40. This affordable smartwatch is now even more so thanks to a 20% discount, which delivers heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and more to your wrist complete with 30-day battery life.

Withings Body+ Smart Scale features:

Track your weight and body composition with this Withings Body Smart Wi-Fi scale. Its position-control technology provides accurate weight and BMI measurements, and it sends health stats to your smartphone via the Health Mate app. This multiuser Withings Body Wi-Fi scale records and monitors data of up to eight individuals to keep the whole family on track.

