Sperry’s Back to School Guide has you starting off the year in style with103 options from $29

Sperry is getting you ready for back to school with the freshest kicks. Start the year off right with an array of sneakers, boat shoes, and loafers that are uniform-approved. There are 103 styles to choose from in the guide, and three different sections, too, including fall trends, uniform-approved, and a guide for K-5. Better yet, prices start at just $29 and Sperry offers free delivery on all orders. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Sperry Back to School Guide.

Fall trends

Now that we’re thinking about back to school, fall is also quickly approaching. Inside the Sperry Back to School guide you can find an array of fall trends. One of our top picks in the fall trend section is the Men’s Gold Cup Authentic Original 2-Eye Croc Embossed Boat Shoe. The crocodile detailing is what is really on trend for this season and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re also available in two color options and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort.

Another on-trend style for this fall season is casual sneakers. One of the most notable sneaker styles for men is the Soletide 2-Eye Sneakers that have exceptional traction due to its rubber outsole. The contrasting coloring really makes them stand out, and you can choose from three different options. This style was inspired by ’90s sportswear and has a 360-degree lacing system to promote support.

Sperry back-to-school uniform-approved

In the morning, convenience is key. One of our top picks for women this fall is the Seaport Penny Loafers that are also uniform-approved. The slip-on style allows you to head out of the door in a breeze and the loafer design is also timeless. This style is a Sperry best-seller and you can choose from two color options as well. Plus, if you’re looking for a men’s option, the Harpswell Venetian Loafers are similar and the same price.

