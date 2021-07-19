Banana Republic debuts stylish new luggage line from Paravel

Paravel luggage is now available at Banana Republic to help you travel in style this summer. This luggage is sure to elevate your travel look with an array of fashion-forward suitcases, duffel bags, and backpacks. If you’re not familiar with the luggage brand, Paravel’s products are made in Florence, Italy, at a third-generation, family-owned atelier. They pride themselves on their high-quality materials and timeless designs. Banana Republic also put together a guide of travel outfit ideas as well.

Banana Republic also offers free delivery on orders over $50. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Banana Republic Paravel designs.

“At Paravel, we set out to build a brand rooted in the understanding that travel is a ubiquitous part of our personal and professional lives and therefore no part of the travel experience should be an afterthought,” Rockefeller tells me. “From launch, functionality and design were top of mind without compromise. Go to any airport and you will find a sea of nondescript black bags on the luggage carousel. Our goal is remove the designation of travel bags as simply a means to an end and to match our customer’s standards for quality and design that they expect in every other aspect of their lives.” Via Forbes

Banana Republic Paravel luggage

One of the most notable pieces of luggage on is the Paravel Aviator Carry-On Suitcase. This hardshell luggage is ready for any destination and easily fits in an overhead bin if flying. The design of this suitcase was made to fit 2-4 days’ worth of clothes and 1-2 pairs of shoes, depending on the season. The spinner wheels feature 360-degree movement. The luggage is also made of a lining from 15 recycled plastic bottles. It’s priced at $255 and comes in navy.

Another option from this collection that we like is the Paravel Main Line Duffle Bag. This classic duffle will be an option you grab for years to come and it’s spacious to hold all of your essentials for a short trip. The leather detailing and gold hardware really make this bag look luxurious. One of the best features about this bag is that the duffle wipes completely clean thanks to a protective coating that makes it stain-resistant. This bag is priced at $285 and would make a phenomenal gift idea.

Travel outfits

Banana Republic has an array of travel styles to choose from, and one of the most notable is the men’s Untucked Standard-Fit Organic Cotton Button-Down Shirt. This style can be easily layered when traveling to warm or cold climates. It also comes in two color options and is highly breathable.

For women, Banana Republic suggests the Flyweight Joggers with Core Temp Fabric when traveling. These joggers are very on-trend and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re also infused with four-way stretch, breathable, and sweat-wicking as well. This style is also nice to wear in all seasons.

Finally, be sure to check out the Vineyard Vines x Zac Brown band collection that launched in anticipation of their summer tour.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!