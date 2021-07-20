FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Spigen’s Smart Fold MagSafe Wallet sees first discount to $35, more from $22

-
From $22

Spigen’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Smart Fold MagSafe Wallet for $34.99 shipped. Normally fetching $40, you’re looking at the very first discount on the brand’s latest iPhone 12 series accessory alongside $5 in savings. This MagSafe wallet differs from pretty much every other model on the market thanks to a unique design that allows it to fold out into a stand. So alongside packing room to store two different cards, there’s a tri-fold form-factor that doubles as a kickstand. Rated 4+ stars from 60% of customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively, go with a more traditional design and save even more cash by picking up Spigen’s Valentinus MagSafe Wallet for $21.99. Also on sale, this one typically fetches as much as $28 and is matching the all-time low set once before. Comprised of a vegan leather, Spigen’s MagSafe wallet undercuts Apple’s in-house offering while sporting much of the same design. It’ll still magnetically snap onto the back of your device, and features room for two different cards for a slimmed down everyday carry, just none of the kickstand functionality found above. Over 245 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For additional discounts on MagSafe gear, we’re tracking a series of price cuts on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases. With various styles on sale from $30, you’ll find everything from leather offerings to clear cases and more at 40% off.

Spigen Smart Fold MagSafe Wallet features:

  • Capable of keeping up to 2 cards in the storage slot
  • Tri-fold design transforms the wallet into a kickstand
  • Easily access your cards with an additional access port
  • Slim form factor to easily slide in-and-out of your pocket
  • ONLY compatible with the iPhone 12 Series

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

