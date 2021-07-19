FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 40% on Apple’s official iPhone 12 mini cases from $30

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official iPhone 12 mini cases today, with the Leather MagSafe cover leading the way at $35.99. Shipping is free across the board. Usually fetching $59, you’re looking at nearly 40% in savings as today’s offer delivers the second-best price to date and the lowest in several months.

Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 mini in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more from $30.

You’ll find plenty of other offers in our Apple guide now that a new week is underway, including an enticing $110 discount on the latest iPad Air. Not to mention, both of Apple’s flagship earbuds and headphones are on sale, with AirPods Pro dropping to $190 alongside a notable $100 discount on AirPods Max.

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk. With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time. The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before.

