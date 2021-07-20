Sun Joe’s electric pressure washer is perfect for fall cleanup projects at under $125 (New low)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 2030PSI 1.76GPM Electric Pressure Washer (SPX3000-SJB) for $124.86 shipped. Down from $150 or so, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Utilizing a 14.5A, 1,800W motor, you’ll find that this pressure washer delivers up to 2,030PSI with as much as 1.76GPM of water flow. The Total Stop System automatically will shut off the pump once you’re no longer pulling the trigger to help prolong the battery life and save energy. You can use this pressure washer to clean driveways, patios, lawn furniture, cars, trucks, homes, and more. There are even two detergent tanks that are removable so you can swap between two different soaps. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you get quite a bit with today’s lead deal, including the 0-, 15-, 25-, and 40-degree nozzles, one thing that isn’t included in the package is a Turbo Head Spray Nozzle. This is my favorite tip to use when cleaning sidewalks or siding on my home, and you can pick one up for just $22 at Amazon. This is a great way to spend just a fraction of your savings from today’s lead deal and get something quite useful in the process.

Don’t forget that Home Depot is currently bundling two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool for $99 shipped right now. This is a great way to pick up some other DIY tools to help with projects around the home, making now a great time to either dive into or expand with RYOBI’s massive 18V ONE+ system.

More on the Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer:

POWERFUL MOTOR: Powerful 14. 5-amp/1800-Watt motor generates up to 2030 PSI/1. 76 GPM for maximum cleaning power and water inlet temperature (max) is 104 degrees Fahrenheit

VERSATILE: Tackle a variety of cleaning tasks: homes, buildings, RV’s, cars, trucks, boats, decks, driveways, patios, lawn equipment, and more

TSS (Total Stop System): Automatically shuts off pump when trigger is not engaged to save energy and prolong pump life

QUICK-CONNECT SPRAY TIPS: 5 Quick-Connect spray tips (0º, 15º, 25º, 40º and soap) tackle light, medium and heavy duty cleaning tasks

