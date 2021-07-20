FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Home Depot bundles two RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool for $99 ($179 value)

-
$179 value $99

As part of its Special Buy of the Week, Home Depot has launched a new promotion that bundles a pair of RYOBI ONE+ 18V batteries with a FREE tool at $99. Shipping is free across the board, and no-cost in-store pickup is available in most cases, as well. With as much as $179 in value available depending on which tool you go with, today’s offer delivers up to 45% in savings to mark the best discount of the year. Included in this promotion are everything from drill and drivers to sanders, angle grinders, saws, and even leaf blowers. Everything integrates into the RYOBI ONE+ ecosystem to pair with the two included batteries and bundled charger. Everything carries a 4+ star rating, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from the promotion.

RYOBI ONE+ bundles:

With plenty of savings leftover by taking advantage of the lead deal, be sure to check out all of the standalone RYOBI ONE+ tools to expand your kit. Since these bundles all include a pair of batteries, you’ll be able to pick up yet another tool to run at the same time. There are plenty of offerings available at Home Depot right now, many of which are also on sale.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Battery bundle features:

This RYOBI 18V ONE+ Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery (2-Pack) and Charger Kit provides up to 3X more runtime compared to standard 18V lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are compatible with over 225 18V ONE+ tools to power through all types of projects. Built with professional grade lithium-ion cells these batteries provide fade free, cord-like power. They are engineered to perform in extreme weather temperatures and are engineered to be impact resistant.

