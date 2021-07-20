FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset sees rare cut to new all-time low at $100 (Save $30)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsTurtle Beach
$30 off $100

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset for $99.95 shipped. Typically fetching $130, this recently took its first cut by just a few dollars, and now plummeting to a new all-time low price. Powered by dual 50mm nanoclear speakers, the Elite Pro headset delivers quality and comfort with gel-infused memory foam cups to keep your cool in the heat of battle. That’s on top of Turtle Beach’s TruSpeak noise-canceling microphone to keep you coming in “loud and clear.” Plus, you’ll find universal compatibility here with Xbox, PC, PS5, and more via a 3.5mm jack. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,800 gamers, but you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look.

If you’re trying to upgrade on a budget, Logitech’s G432 headset makes a solid budget-friendly alternative at just $40. It’s also backed by 50mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound for distinct positional audio. And while they don’t offer quite the same level of luxury as Turtle Beach, these cushy leatherette ear cups are still plenty comfy even after hours of play. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 4,800 customers.

Otherwise, our best PC gaming deals guide is probably your best bet for filling out the rest of your battlestation. We’re already tracking new all-time lows on Cooler Master’s wireless 60% mechanical keyboard and a compatible mouse starting at $27.50. But no matter you’re budget, there are new deals popping up here all the time, so it’s a great place to start the search whenever you’re in need of an upgrade.

More on Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 headset:

  • Pro Gaming Mic with Truspeak Technology: Ensure your voice is always heard loud and clear with Turtle Beach’s professional quality, noise cancelling mic
  • ProSpecs glasses relief system: Turtle Beach unique prospects comfort driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play
  • Aerofit Ear Cushions: Smooth athletic fabric combined with cooling gel infused memory foam keeps your ears comfortable and cool while also blocking out external noise and improving bass response
  • Durable comfort: A sleek metal headband with a suspended pad and swappable memory foam ear cushions ensure unmatched comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Turtle Beach

About the Author

Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale pairs with Apple...
Back to school and home office supplies from $0.50: Sha...
Spigen’s Smart Fold MagSafe Wallet sees first dis...
This TV mount holds 90-inch TVs weighing up to 150-poun...
Take 34% off Camelbak’s Chute Mag insulated steel...
Sony’s WHC Headphones with smart noise cancellati...
New all-time lows on Cooler Master’s SK622 wirele...
Pandemic is a unique board game that takes just 45 minu...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $30

HyperX Cloud Stinger Core gaming headset hits new low at $20 for a budget-friendly upgrade

$20 Learn More
Save now

Outfit your battlestation with up to 25% off Razer keyboards, mice, headsets, more from $30

From $30 Learn More
Review

Razer Barracuda X Review: Multi-platform wireless with Razer’s latest tech [Video]

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More
Reg. $25

Etekcity’s Bluetooth smart scale pairs with Apple Health or Google Fit at a low of $18

$18 Learn More
25% off

Official Disney shop offers 25% off Mandalorian toys, Pixar figurines, more from $7.50

$7.50 Learn More

Sony’s new A7000 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar is next-gen. console-ready with two HDMI 2.1 ports

Learn More
55% off

Back to school and home office supplies from $0.50: Sharpies, notebooks, paper, more

$0.50+ Learn More