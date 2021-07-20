Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset sees rare cut to new all-time low at $100 (Save $30)

Amazon is offering the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Gaming Headset for $99.95 shipped. Typically fetching $130, this recently took its first cut by just a few dollars, and now plummeting to a new all-time low price. Powered by dual 50mm nanoclear speakers, the Elite Pro headset delivers quality and comfort with gel-infused memory foam cups to keep your cool in the heat of battle. That’s on top of Turtle Beach’s TruSpeak noise-canceling microphone to keep you coming in “loud and clear.” Plus, you’ll find universal compatibility here with Xbox, PC, PS5, and more via a 3.5mm jack. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,800 gamers, but you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look.

If you’re trying to upgrade on a budget, Logitech’s G432 headset makes a solid budget-friendly alternative at just $40. It’s also backed by 50mm drivers with 7.1 surround sound for distinct positional audio. And while they don’t offer quite the same level of luxury as Turtle Beach, these cushy leatherette ear cups are still plenty comfy even after hours of play. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 4,800 customers.

Otherwise, our best PC gaming deals guide is probably your best bet for filling out the rest of your battlestation. We’re already tracking new all-time lows on Cooler Master’s wireless 60% mechanical keyboard and a compatible mouse starting at $27.50. But no matter you’re budget, there are new deals popping up here all the time, so it’s a great place to start the search whenever you’re in need of an upgrade.

More on Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 headset:

Pro Gaming Mic with Truspeak Technology: Ensure your voice is always heard loud and clear with Turtle Beach’s professional quality, noise cancelling mic

ProSpecs glasses relief system: Turtle Beach unique prospects comfort driven design removes pressure on your glasses while you play

Aerofit Ear Cushions: Smooth athletic fabric combined with cooling gel infused memory foam keeps your ears comfortable and cool while also blocking out external noise and improving bass response

Durable comfort: A sleek metal headband with a suspended pad and swappable memory foam ear cushions ensure unmatched comfort

