New all-time lows on Cooler Master’s SK622 wireless keyboard, M720 mouse from $27.50

Amazon is offering Cooler Master’s SK662 Wireless 60% Gaming Mechanical Keyboard for $69.99 shipped. This typically sells for $120, before taking a spill to $94 last week, and now it’s a full 42% off for a new all-time low. This compact keyboard uses low-profile switches to provide faster actuation. The SK622’s sleek design is complemented by RGB backlighting and ergonomic keycaps. Both Bluetooth and wired USB-C connection is available, so it makes not only a lightning-fast gaming tool but a great on-the-go work keyboard as well. Plus, you’ll find on-the-fly controls for everything from macro programming to changing the backlighting. Ratings are still a bit sparse on this one, but our hands-on review should be able to help you find what you’re looking for. See more below.

Completing the set, Cooler Master’s popular M720 gaming mouse is also seeing a major drop to $27.69. We covered this earlier in the month when it had fallen from $45 to $34, but the price has been steadily dropping since then and is now at a new all-time low. Featuring an ultra-lightweight honeycomb shell, this glossy white gaming mouse combines with an impressive 32K DPI optical sensor. That adds up to lightspeed actuation to help you take down the competition, and some slick RGB backlighting to boot. Nearly 6,000 gamers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating.

But if it’s speed you’re after, then checking out this deal on one of the lightest gaming mice on the market might suit your fancy. Last week, we tracked a great deal on Cooler Master’s 53g Honeycomb mouse down to $36, which comes complete with its own 16K DPI optical sensor. And once you’ve settled on your new signature peripherals, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide to peruse the rest of our favorite gaming gear.

More on the Cooler Master SK622 Wireless Keyboard:

Low Profile Switches: A reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision.

Portable 60% Layout: Compact layout and design, perfect for on-the-go use with mobile devices and laptops.

Hybrid Wireless: Choose between wired Type-C connectivity or Bluetooth 4.0 wireless for up to 3 devices.

