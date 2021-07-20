This TV mount holds 90-inch TVs weighing up to 150-pounds at just $40.50 (Reg. $90)

X-Mount (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 32- to 90-inch Full-Motion TV Wall Mount for $40.49 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code VBJ94EHC at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from its lofty normal going rate of $90, today’s deal marks the best price we’ve tracked for a TV mount that’s as hefty as this one. With support for up to 150-pound displays of up to 90-inches in size, you can hang just about any home theater TV off this mount. Its max VESA pattern is 600 by 400 and it even has arms for 16-, 18-, or 24-inch studs depending on how your home was built. It angles 45-degrees left and right and shifts the TV up to 3-degrees on an angle to make sure things are level. Plus, it can extend up to 19-inches from the wall should you need that. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to pick up this cable hider on Amazon. It’s $8.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. It allows you to easily place all the cables running from your TV down to the entertainment center in one sleeve. This helps keep clutter to a minimum and give your home theater a more high-end look.

For other related deals, our home theater guide is a must-see. There, you’ll find discounts like the VIZIO Dolby 5.1-channel soundbar system at $140 or Epson’s Home Cinema 1080p projector down $100 from its normal going rate. We’re constantly updating the guide with the latest sales that we find, so you’ll want to bookmark this page and check back frequently.

More on the X-Mount Full Motion TV Wall Mount:

UNIVERSAL DESIGN This full motion TV mount is made of heavy duty steel, strong enough to hold up to 150lbs, fits for most of 32-90inch TVs with VESA size 200*100mm to 600*400mm available and sliding design design for easy centering on wall.

ULTIMATE CENTERING CONTROL Wall mount TV bracket with clever design allows TV sliding max 8” to the left or right to center on the 24”wall plate.

ADJUSTABLE VIEW COMFORTABLE This TV bracket with dual articulating arms includes +5° /-15° tilt, ±45°swivel( maximum swivel angle depends on your TV), +/-3°post-installation adjustment allows the perfect TV leveling. You can pull out this full motion tv wall bracket to 19.09” and retract back to 3.35″, which save some valuable space for you and make your house look neat.

