VIZIO’s regularly $250 Dolby 5.1 Home Theater Soundbar system falls to $140 for today only

-
wootHome TheaterVIZIO
Reg. $250 $140

Today only, Woot is offering the VIZIO V51-H6 36-inch 5.1 Channel Home Theater System Soundbar for $139.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $250 at Best Buy and typically fetching closer to $200 on Amazon when it’s available, today’s deal is up to $110 in savings and the lowest we can find. For comparison’s sake, Amazon’s renewed listing sells for $180. This six speaker setup boasts a wireless 5-inch subwoofer, Dolby 5.1-channel audio, and DTS Virtual:X that “enhances any content with room-filling, floor-to-ceiling virtualized 3D sound.” From there, you’ll find voice control support via Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant devices, Bluetooth audio streaming, a dedicated 3.5mm aux input, and a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency range. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a speaker system with satellites and a wireless sub like this from a brand name for less. But if you can get away with a simple soundbar rig, this Bestisan Bluetooth Soundbar comes in at just $76 shipped and carries solid ratings from over 7,800 Amazon customers. It certainly won’t provide the booming bass oo particularly wide audio imaging, but it will certainly save you some cash and still offer a notable upgrade over built-in speakers. 

But for something hardcore that will fill your space with epic movie audio, dive into yesterday’s roundup of Klipsch home theater setups with up to $2,100 in savings to be had. Those deals sit alongside everything else in our home theater guide including this Epson Home Cinema 1080p projector and LG’s 5.1.2-channel Google Assistant and Dolby Atmos Sound Bar, just to name a couple. 

More on the VIZIO V51-H6 Home Theater Soundbar:

DTS® Virtual:X enhances any content with room-filling, floor-to-ceiling virtualized 3D sound. Powerful Speakers and Bass 6 speakers create brilliant clarity for everything you listen to. The powerful 5″ subwoofer adds deep booming bass. Loud and Clear The 96dB sound pressure level and 50Hz – 20kHz frequency range deliver dynamic and accurate sound. Connect Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant devices via dedicated AUX input or Persistent Bluetooth that is always ready to respond, even while watching a movie.

