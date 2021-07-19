Epson Home Cinema 1080p projector sees new Amazon low at $650 (Save $100)

Amazon is offering Epson’s Home Cinema 1080p 3-Chip Projector for $649.99 shipped. Typically fetching $750, today’s deal slashes $100 off and marks a new Amazon all-time low. This ultra-bright 3,400-lumen projector is capable of delivering crisp 1080p visuals at up to 200-inches – dwarfing most commercial TVs. Epson’s 3-chip system is designed to keep your shows and movies vibrant, skew-free, and looking picture-perfect no matter what size screen you’re working with. You’ll find dual HDMI 2.0 output on the back, so you can easily connect any compatible streaming players, gaming systems, laptops, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Looking to enjoy movie night under the stars this summer? Anker’s portable Nebula Capsule projector packs up to 100-inches of HD picture into its compact form. You’ll get up to 4-hours of battery life off a single charge, so it’s ready for a quick double feature with a powerful 8W omnidirectional speaker built right in. And right now, you can score one for $280 when you clip the on-page coupon.

Head over to our home theater guide for more ways to upgrade. Earlier today we saw a massive $2,100 discount on Klipsch’s Premiere home theatre sound system. packing a pair of impressive floorstanding speakers, two satellites, and a subwoofer, this is hands-down the most comprehensive way we can find to bring cinema-level sound quality to your home.

More on Epson’s Home Cinema 1080 projector:

Stunning picture quality — provides stunning detailed 1080p images and fast data processing that’s optimized for fast-action sports, gaming and more

Ultra bright images — 3,400 lumens of color and white brightness deliver outstanding-quality images in a variety of lighting conditions (3)

Best-in-Class Color Brightness (1) — advanced 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal for every frame. This allows for outstanding color accuracy while maintaining excellent color brightness, without any distracting “rainbowing” or “color brightness” issues seen with other projection technologies

