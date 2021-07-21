FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon 1-day back to school sale from $4: Crayola art sets, markers, more up to 30% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has launched a wide-ranging back to school sale featuring plenty of Crayola sets, games, toy sets, and more. Now joining yesterday’s back to school and home office supply deals, you’ll find plenty of gear to get the kids ready for another semester including giant 100-piece Crayola art kits, crayons, pencils, markers, and much more on tap today. Starting from $4 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, and with up to 30% in savings, you’ll find all of our top picks from the sale down below. 

Amazon back to school sale:

While today’s Gold Box might be a little bit more focused on the younger kids, yesterday’s back to school roundup has even more. Starting from $0.50, you’ll find everything from printer paper and Sharpie sets to notebooks, and much more from the biggest retailers in the space right here.  

More on the Crayola Twistables:

  • CRAYOLA TWISTABLES: One Crayola Twistable Colored Pencils Coloring Set with 50 Twistable Colored Pencils, exclusive to Amazon.
  • PRE-SHARPENED PENCILS: No sharpening or peeling required, just twist up these drawing pencils to keep them sharp.
  • STRONG & DURABLE: Sturdy plastic barrels provide protection to the color core of each pencil. Perfect art supplies for coloring, drawing, and creating on-the-go.
  • SAFE & NONTOXIC: This drawing set is ideal for ages 4 and older.

