Apple’s unlocked iPhone 12 sees rare $75 discount to all-time low

Authorized Apple retailer Expercom is currently offering the unlocked Apple iPhone 12 64GB for $724 shipped. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at one of the very first notable price cuts on the latest handset at $75 off the going rate and a new all-time low. Apple’s new iPhone 12 arrives with a refreshed design that harks back to the classic squared-off form-factor popularized by the iPhone 4. Alongside a dual camera array around back, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. That’s alongside mainstays in Apple’s handset lineup like Face ID, Portrait Mode photography, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Complete your iPhone 12 setup by picking up one of Apple’s companion MagSafe silicone cases with some of your savings. Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well.

iPhone 12 features:

iPhone 12. Beautifully bright 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. Ceramic Shield with 4x better drop performance. Incredible low-light photography with Night mode on all cameras. Cinema-grade Dolby Vision video recording, editing, and playback. Powerful A14 Bionic chip. 5G capable. And new MagSafe accessories for easy attach and faster wireless charging. Let the fun begin.

