L.L. Bean partners with Peanuts for a Snoopy and Friends collection

L.L. Bean has a new collaboration for Peanuts fans with a limited-edition collection. This new line has 23 items to help get you outside with Snoopy and Friends. Pricing in this collection starts at just $15 and there is something for everyone in the family. L.L. Bean offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the L.L. Bean x Peanuts collection.

“We are excited to launch this exclusive collection with PEANUTS that features beloved characters exploring the great outdoors,” said Owen Kelly, head of product creation at L.L.Bean. “What better way to celebrate the joy of nature – and inspire outdoor adventures in young people – than through the eyes of these nostalgic icons.”

L.L. Bean x Peanuts sweatshirts

One of the most notable deals from this collection is the Adults L.L. Bean x Peanuts Sweatshirt Hoodie. This style can be worn by anyone and is available in four color options. This sweatshirt has Snoopy looking at a map wearing a hat and backpack and features an L.L. Bean logo. It’s priced at $79 and can be worn in any season.

If you prefer a crewneck style, the Adults Peanuts Sweatshirt is a great option. This also comes in three color options, and each has a different logo. The gray sweatshirt has a picture of Snoopy with a moustache by a log pile with the words “Maine-ah.” It also has the L.L. Bean logo underneath and on the sleeve. The black coloring has Snoopy leading the way on an adventure. Each sweatshirt is priced at $70.

Additional apparel and accessories

Another notable item from this collaboration is the Raglan Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. This style can be worn by men or women alike and is priced at $50. The raglan design is also on-trend for the fall season, and this style has the words “Happy Camper” with the Snoopy character by a bonfire.

When on an outing, the Double Wall Camp Mug will help keep your favorite beverages hot or cold. It also has a spillproof lid and can be used when camping or on your daily commute. The Peanuts characters are on the mug with the slogan, “Take a Hike,” as well as the L.L. Bean logo. It also comes in three color options and is priced at $20.

