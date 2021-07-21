L.L. Bean partners with Peanuts for a Snoopy and Friends collection

L.L. Bean has a new collaboration for Peanuts fans with a limited-edition collection. This new line has 23 items to help get you outside with Snoopy and Friends. Pricing in this collection starts at just $15 and there is something for everyone in the family. L.L. Bean offers free delivery on orders of $50 or more. Be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the L.L. Bean x Peanuts collection.
L.L. Bean x Peanuts sweatshirts
One of the most notable deals from this collection is the Adults L.L. Bean x Peanuts Sweatshirt Hoodie. This style can be worn by anyone and is available in four color options. This sweatshirt has Snoopy looking at a map wearing a hat and backpack and features an L.L. Bean logo. It’s priced at $79 and can be worn in any season.
If you prefer a crewneck style, the Adults Peanuts Sweatshirt is a great option. This also comes in three color options, and each has a different logo. The gray sweatshirt has a picture of Snoopy with a moustache by a log pile with the words “Maine-ah.” It also has the L.L. Bean logo underneath and on the sleeve. The black coloring has Snoopy leading the way on an adventure. Each sweatshirt is priced at $70.
Additional apparel and accessories
Another notable item from this collaboration is the Raglan Long-Sleeve T-Shirt. This style can be worn by men or women alike and is priced at $50. The raglan design is also on-trend for the fall season, and this style has the words “Happy Camper” with the Snoopy character by a bonfire.
When on an outing, the Double Wall Camp Mug will help keep your favorite beverages hot or cold. It also has a spillproof lid and can be used when camping or on your daily commute. The Peanuts characters are on the mug with the slogan, “Take a Hike,” as well as the L.L. Bean logo. It also comes in three color options and is priced at $20.
