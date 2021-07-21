FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring home LG’s 32-inch 2K 165Hz monitor at new all-time low of $249 ($148 off)

-
Best PC Gaming DealsWalmartLG
Save $148 $249

Walmart is currently offering LG’s 32-inch UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $249 shipped. Typically fetching $397, this unexpected drop marks a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. With some undeniably keen stats, this jack-of-all-trades monitor delivers both 2K visuals and a higher-end refresh rate at 165Hz. You’ll also find AMD FreeSync Premium and a 1ms response time for lightning-quick, lag-free gameplay. And those stunning 2K visuals are complemented by a 98% sRGB color gamut and HDR 10, so it’s perfect for gaming, streaming, and even digital art or content creation with twin HDMI inputs on the back panel. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to upgrade your set up on a budget, check out this 24-inch monitor from AOC for $140. It doesn’t pack quite the same stats as our lead deal, but with 1080p visuals, 144hz refresh rates, and an impressive 126% sRGB spectrum at its helm, this cost-effective monitor is nothing to scoff at. Over 1,100 gamers found it to be a worthy addition, leaving it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Otherwise, our best PC gaming deals guide is a great place to start the search. In there, you’ll find deals on everything from keyboards and mice to streaming gear, like the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless headset at $40 off. Armed with THX Spatial Audio and 7.1 surround sound, you’ll be able to hear every footstep in crystalline quality, and at a new all-time low to boot.

LG 32-inch 1440p UltraGear Monitor features:

Pure, pro-level gaming. Play like a pro with LG’s 32″” UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Color intensity with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rates and AMD FeeSync to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless design with a tilt, height, and pivot adjustable stand.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Walmart

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more

LG

About the Author

This USB microphone upgrades your Zoom or Twitch stream...
LG Eclair sound bar offers Dolby Atmos in a compact pac...
Upgrade your gaming setup with HyperX’s Pulsefire...
Gigabyte’s RTX 3060-powered 4K OLED laptop falls ...
Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset with THX Spatial A...
Battlefield V launches on Xbox Cloud today + Flight Sim...
Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 gaming headset sees rare cut t...
New all-time lows on Cooler Master’s SK622 wirele...
Show More Comments

Related

Shop now

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale takes up to 30% off 360Hz displays, Alienware desktops, more

30% off Learn More
Save $50

Samsung’s 32-inch M7 4K Smart Monitor has built-in AirPlay 2, Netflix, more at $350

$350 Learn More

Latest Monoprice Zero-G monitor unleashed for $260 with QHD resolution, 144Hz refresh, more

Order Now! Learn More
Review

Razer Opus X Review: Low-latency, ANC, and more affordable [Video]

Learn More
60% off

H&M Summer Cleanout Sale takes up to 60% off seasonal styles from $2

From $2 Learn More
50% off

This USB microphone upgrades your Zoom or Twitch streaming setup at 50% off, now $27.50

$27.50 Learn More
7-days

Nintendo now offering 7-days of FREE Switch Online access

FREE Learn More
New lows

Today’s the latest day to score all-time lows on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets at $100 off

$100 off Learn More