Bring home LG’s 32-inch 2K 165Hz monitor at new all-time low of $249 ($148 off)

Walmart is currently offering LG’s 32-inch UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor for $249 shipped. Typically fetching $397, this unexpected drop marks a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. With some undeniably keen stats, this jack-of-all-trades monitor delivers both 2K visuals and a higher-end refresh rate at 165Hz. You’ll also find AMD FreeSync Premium and a 1ms response time for lightning-quick, lag-free gameplay. And those stunning 2K visuals are complemented by a 98% sRGB color gamut and HDR 10, so it’s perfect for gaming, streaming, and even digital art or content creation with twin HDMI inputs on the back panel. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re looking to upgrade your set up on a budget, check out this 24-inch monitor from AOC for $140. It doesn’t pack quite the same stats as our lead deal, but with 1080p visuals, 144hz refresh rates, and an impressive 126% sRGB spectrum at its helm, this cost-effective monitor is nothing to scoff at. Over 1,100 gamers found it to be a worthy addition, leaving it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Otherwise, our best PC gaming deals guide is a great place to start the search. In there, you’ll find deals on everything from keyboards and mice to streaming gear, like the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless headset at $40 off. Armed with THX Spatial Audio and 7.1 surround sound, you’ll be able to hear every footstep in crystalline quality, and at a new all-time low to boot.

LG 32-inch 1440p UltraGear Monitor features:

Pure, pro-level gaming. Play like a pro with LG’s 32″” UltraGear Gaming Monitor. Color intensity with QHD (2560 x 1440) resolution and unbelievable 1ms response rates. Featuring custom gaming control, ultra-fast 165Hz refresh rates and AMD FeeSync to minimize tearing and stutter — all in a virtually borderless design with a tilt, height, and pivot adjustable stand.

