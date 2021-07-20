Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset with THX Spatial Audio sees new low at $130 ($40 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer Nari Ulitmate Wireless Gaming Headset for $129.99 shipped. This has been going for around $170 these days, with this latest $40 drop marking a new Amazon all-time low. These headphones are highlighted by THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound, with 360-degree positional audio to locate the enemy wherever they’re hiding. Wirelessly, they connect via USB with compatibility for PS4 and PC, but you can also plug in with a 3.5mm jack for universal play. Other notable features include cooling gel-infused memory foam cups, tactile haptic feedback, and a self-tuning game-to-chat balance with a retractable noise-canceling microphone. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,300 gamers. Hit the jump for more options.

Gaming on a budget? You can still find some great options out there for less, like Razer’s Kraken X Ultimate headset for $40. These wired over-ear cans deliver 7.1 surround sound with custom-tuned 40mm drivers, plus on-unit audio controls for in-game adjustments. And unlike some bulkier options out there, the Kraken X headset weighs just 250g. That way, this feather-light headset won’t way down or irritate during marathon sessions, moving with your body, not against it. Over 16,000 customers have left it with a 4.4/5 star rating.

Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 headset also saw some notable savings today, at a new all-time low of $100. Packing dual 50mm drivers into its rugged frame, you’ll find gel-infused over-ear cups here as well to keep you cool and comfy in the heat of battle, alongside a noise-canceling microphone. And for any other upgrades you’re eyeing, our best PC gaming deals guide has all the latest and greatest savings from around the web.

Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless Headset features:

Razer Hypersense Haptic Feedback for Unparalleled Immersion: Provides industry-leading audio realism for intense, in-game immersion and positional accuracy coupled with THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound

Lightweight & Auto-Adjusting Headband for Extended Gaming Sessions: The Nari Ultimate adapts to the shape of the user’s head for convenient comfort

