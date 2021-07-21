Save up to 35% on meross 2- and 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plugs from $20

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $25.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $35, you’re looking at 25% in savings as today’s offer marks the lowest price in months and the second-best to date. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with three individually-controllable outlets. Whether you’re already thinking ahead to the holiday season for bringing festive lights into your setup, or have some other outdoor fixtures you’re looking to upgrade with smart home control, like patio lights or water pumps in a pond, this is a great option. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 230 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live with a pair of outdoor outlets stand to save even my by picking up this meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug, which is also on sale at Amazon. Down from the usual $31 price tag, you can score this more affordable model for $19.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Arriving at one of the best prices to date, this provides all of the same smart home control noted above, just with two outlets instead of three. I have personally been relying on this model for nearly a year and it’s quite responsive. Other shoppers tend to agree given its 4.5/5 star rating from 1,700 customers.

But for other ways to upgrade your HomeKit setup and give Siri control over even more of your kit, this morning we spotted a notable discount on the ecobee3 Lite Thermostat. Even though it’s available in certified refurbished condition, a 3-year warranty and 25% savings make it a pretty compelling offer when it comes to smart climate control at $130.

meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

