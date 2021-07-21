FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 35% on meross 2- and 3-outlet outdoor HomeKit smart plugs from $20

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
Save 35% From $20

The official meross Amazon storefront currently offers its 3-outlet HomeKit Outdoor Smart Plug for $25.79 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $35, you’re looking at 25% in savings as today’s offer marks the lowest price in months and the second-best to date. This outdoor meross smart plug pairs with your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup and packs a weather-resistant design with three individually-controllable outlets. Whether you’re already thinking ahead to the holiday season for bringing festive lights into your setup, or have some other outdoor fixtures you’re looking to upgrade with smart home control, like patio lights or water pumps in a pond, this is a great option. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 230 customers. Head below for more.

Those who can live with a pair of outdoor outlets stand to save even my by picking up this meross Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug, which is also on sale at Amazon. Down from the usual $31 price tag, you can score this more affordable model for $19.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Arriving at one of the best prices to date, this provides all of the same smart home control noted above, just with two outlets instead of three. I have personally been relying on this model for nearly a year and it’s quite responsive. Other shoppers tend to agree given its 4.5/5 star rating from 1,700 customers.

But for other ways to upgrade your HomeKit setup and give Siri control over even more of your kit, this morning we spotted a notable discount on the ecobee3 Lite Thermostat. Even though it’s available in certified refurbished condition, a 3-year warranty and 25% savings make it a pretty compelling offer when it comes to smart climate control at $130.

meross 3-outlet Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug features:

Equipped with 3 individually controlled sockets. 3 outlets WORK INDEPENDENTLY of one another. Powered by Mediatek IoT chipset, meross outdoor smart outlet has longer Wi-Fi connection range and lower offline rate. Please also make sure connect your Phone to 2.4GHz home Wi-Fi while setting up the outdoor Wi-Fi plug.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charge...
Gigabyte’s RTX 3060-powered 4K OLED laptop falls ...
Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Disgaea 1 Compl...
Score a pre-paid Google Pixel 5 at $696 and get Pixel B...
Reebok’s Super Summer Sale cuts 30% off sitewide ...
Today’s best game deals: Untitled Goose Game $10,...
ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat delivers HomeKit AC contr...
Save on Anker portable projectors, HomeKit cameras, and...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 24%

Save up to 24% on meross HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant garage door remotes from $30

From $30 Learn More

Green Deals: Use RYOBI’s 1800PSI electric pressure washer to clean your home at $106, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Kick oil + gas to the curb with EGO 56V lawn tools from $79, more

Learn More

Segway eMoped travels over 50 miles on a single charge within $1 of low, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra scooter travels 20 MPH for 45 miles at a low of $699, more

Learn More

Kick gas + oil to the curb with this 3-tool electric lawn care kit from $94, more in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 40%

Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 20,000mAh Solar Charger $18 (40% off), more

From $6 Learn More
New lows

Gigabyte’s RTX 3060-powered 4K OLED laptop falls to new low at $500 off, more from $580

From $580 Learn More