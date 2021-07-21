ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat delivers HomeKit AC control at $130 (Refurb, Orig. $169)

ecobee is currently offering its certified refurbished ecobee3 Lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $129.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay $169 for a new condition model at Amazon, with today’s offer beating the 2021 low there by $20 in order to mark the lowest price of the year at 23% off. ecobee3 lite delivers smart climate control throughout your home for cooling off this summer or staying warm come the fall. Alongside HomeKit integration, there’s also automatic scheduling to help cut down on your electric bill, as well as Alexa and Assistant support to join its touchscreen-laden design. Over 6,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you’re looking at a quite impressive 3-year warranty to complete the package. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $48 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized cooling schedule through the rest of summer.

For other ways to stay environmentally-conscious this summer, be sure to check out all of the price cuts in our Green Deals guide. Today we spotted a discount on the Greenworks 40V 17-inch Electric Mower, which arrives alongside some of the brand’s other gear at $238. Delivering the second-best price of the year, this makes for a great opportunity to ditch gas and oil this summer while saving 32%.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

