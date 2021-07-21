Score Samsung’s 85-inch 4K HDR Smart TV with a $600 Amazon credit + more

Amazon is now offering the 2021 model Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED Q60A Series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV for $2,797.99 shipped with a $600 Amazon credit attached. Be sure to use code HVTQORPEW66C at checkout. A similar deal is available on this model via Best Buy at $2,799.99 shipped. You’re looking at a total value of $3,400 with the gift cards/add-on credit, yielding up to $602 in savings. We have never seen this one go for any less directly on Amazon. This is a massive 85-inch display with Quantum HDR that provides a “wider range of color, brightness, and contrast,” as well as an AirSlim bezel, and built-in voice assistants courtesy of Amazon and Google. Direct access to all of the streaming services and apps out there are joined by three HDMI inputs, two USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Save a ton by going with this Hisense 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV at $1,650 shipped instead. This one favors the Android ecosystem and Google Assistant over Alexa, but still provides a giant 85-inch display and a modern feature set. Rated 4+ stars.

But the big-screen TV deals don’t stop there. We are also tracking a massive $1,000 price drop on Sony’s 85-incher with AirPlay 2 right here. Plus you’ll find deals on LG models starting from under $1,500 and more in our latest roundup. Just be sure to swing by our home theater guide for deals on audio systems, accessories, and other entertainment center upgrades including Samsung’s latest 3.1.2-channel soundbar system.

More on the Samsung 85-Inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV:

Enjoy ultra-intense 4K vivid color and sharpened clarity with the Q60A / Q60AB. It combines Quantum Dot Technology with the power of 100% Color Volume to deliver a billion of shades for colorful, razor-sharp visuals. The ultra-smart Quantum Processor 4K Lite automatically upscales and transforms your content into 4K. Dual LED backlighting adjusts and coordinates with content in real time to enhance contrast and detail. Plus, with the rechargeable SolarCell Remote, you can easily access and control Smart TV and all your connected devices.

