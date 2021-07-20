Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV up to $1,000 off today at $2,799 shipped + more

BuyDig is offering the Sony 85-inch X950H 4K Ultra HD Full Array LED Smart Android TV (2020 model) for $2,799 shipped when you apply code EWP28 during checkout. Typically $5,000 at BuyDig, it more regularly sells for $3,800 at Best Buy and currently fetches $3,300+ at Amazon. Today’s offer is up to $1,000 in savings, roughly $500 below Amazon’s listing, and the best we can find. This is a massive 85-inch 2160p full-array LED smart Android TV with HDR, Apple AirPlay 2, built-in Google Assistant for voice control, and access to over 7,000 apps alongside all of your favorite streaming services. In terms of I/O, it houses four HDMI ports, three USB jacks, built-in Wi-Fi Bluetooth, ethernet, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

There are more affordable ways to get in the 85-inch 4K TV game and this Samsung Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K UHD HDR Smart model is a great way to do so. It sells for $1,895 at Amazon, or about $900 under the price of today’s lead deal, and carries a 4+ star rating from over 31,000 Amazon customers. It might not be as high-end of an experience, trading out the Android system for Samsung’s, but it does carry all of the most important features and will save you a small fortune in the process.

Get a cinematic viewing experience with this 85-inch Sony full-array LED smart TV. The native 4K Ultra HD resolution makes movies look stunningly detailed, and the powerful processor automatically enhances color and clarity. This Sony full-array LED smart TV uses X-tended Dynamic Range PRO to enhance image contrast for brighter whites and darker blacks. Reproduces more colors than a conventional television. It analyzes and processes data in every image to make colors even more natural and precise so pictures are closer than ever to real life.

