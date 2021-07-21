Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos AirPlay 2 Sound Bar sees rare discount at $50 off, plus Move hits $349

Wellbots is currently offering some rare discounts on Sonos speakers headlined by its flagship Arc Soundbar at $749 shipped in white when code DADMUSIC has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $799, it has been holding steady at that price consistently since releasing last summer with today’s offer marking one of the very first discounts to date and a new 2021 low. Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for delivering a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 515 customers. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more Sonos deals.

Much of today’s savings from the lead deal carry on over to the Sonos Move, which is also on sale for $349 when code DADMUSIC has been applied at checkout. Down from $399, today’s offer is matching our previous mention from back over the holiday season and matches the best price of the year set once before. Sporting both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity alongside AirPlay 2 and more, Sonos Move arrives with a battery-powered design that can serenade you for 11 hours at a time. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 5,000 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

But then be sure to check out our recent hands-on review from earlier in the week on Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar. Having launched as the brand’s first Dolby Atmos sound bar, this new release arrives with plenty of notable features to justify its premium price tag. Read all about my take on the listening experience right here before checking out all of the other markdowns in our home theater guide this week.

Sonos Arc Soundbar features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

