Review: Klipsch’s new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar brings home the theater experience with Dolby Atmos

Today, Klipsch is out with two new sound bars, entering at some of the higher tiers of its stable of home theater audio offerings. The new flagship Klipsch Cinema 1200 is joined by the slightly lower-end Cinema 800 to bring Dolby Atmos into your setup complete with wireless subwoofers and up to 5.1.4-channel packages. With home theaters having more value than ever, we’re taking a hands-on look at the new Cinema 1200 to see just how good of a movie night experience Klipsch can deliver with its latest sound bar. Head below for all of the details.

Klipsch debuts all-new Cinema 1200 Sound Bar

Living up to its name, the Klipsch Cinema 1200 arrives with 1200W of power in a 54-inch form-factor. Alongside the main sound bar itself, you’re also getting a complete surround sound package thanks to a pair of wireless satellite speakers that complement the wireless subwoofer. Everything is comprised of premium materials, with a wood structure, fabric cover, and metal accenting throughout.

Dolby Atmos is easily one of its biggest selling points, and the Klipsch Cinema 1200 certainly delivers on that front as the brand’s very first releases of the form-factor to tote the premium audio standard. The sound bar arrives with a 5.1.4-channel setup packed within its sleek design, providing expansive surround sound on top of overhead audio for about as immersive of a movie night experience as I’ve ever had at home.

And for content that isn’t Dolby Atmos-ready, or even capable of taking advantage of the full audio array, there are quite a few different sound modes for optimizing settings. So if the movie you’re watching isn’t ready to handle the surround sound, the Klipsch Cinema 1200 can do some of the heavy lifting to get things sounding just right.

Klipsch also pairs the main Cinema 1200 sound bar itself with a pair of satellite speakers and a 12-inch wireless subwoofer to complete the package. These pack much of the same premium build quality and add to the overall immersive surround sound experience. There’s also a premium remote that automatically illuminates when you pick it up, a novel feature that certainly adds to the charm of the package.

The super nifty remote

Alongside its capable feature set in the audio department, Klipsch is continuing with a parade of connectivty options and integrated streaming functionality. At the core here is the latest eARC HDMI standard that allows for true Dolby Atmos sound and up to 8K HDR video pass-through with a single HDMI cable. But for smart home owners looking to integrate everything into the rest of their setup, there’s also Alexa and Assistant support alongside multi-room audio thanks to Wi-Fi and wired Ethernet connectivity.

The all-new Klipsch Cinema 1200 Sound Bar is now available from the brand’s online storefront. It enters with a $1,799 price tag, delivering the kind of cost you’d expect from a flagship offering like this. That being said, is it worth the cash? Let’s dive in.

9to5Toys’ take:

With actually going to the theaters for new releases having been largely off the table over the last year, and more and more blockbusters going right to streaming services, the value of building out a home theater setup has only increased. Traditionally that has meant piecing together a collection of gear in order to match the kind of booming audio you’ll find at your local cinema, but Kipsch is delivering that all in one package.

But I know what you might be thinking, can a sound bar really accomplish that even with Dolby Atmos in tow? Sure, the streamlined TV companions have a bit of a bad reputation in the home theater scene as being great options for beginners or more space-constrained settings, but are more amateur hour when it comes to delivering an immersive experience. But that ends here. If it hasn’t already been proved wrong before, the new Klipsch Cinema 1200 is here to correct that notion once and for all, as the package marries all of the perks of a traditional surround sound setup (AV receiver and all) with the ease of use of a sound bar.

And oh how compelling the setup is. The Klipsch Cinema 1200 delivers a wide sound stage that pairs with booming bass that complements the audio profile instead of overpowering it. Movie scores and other sound effects sound absolutely amazing and spoken word has quite a bit of nuance, especially in scenes where someone might be talking off screen and the surround sound aspect can really shine.

Subwoofer and a satellite speaker

To say the audio is impressive feels like a bit of an understatement, but the experience continues thanks to a list of other notable features. I’m by no means an expert in the AV space, and the off-putting idea of building out dedicated surround sound system has had me relying on a Sonos setup much longer than I should have. Now the upgrade is like night and day, audio feels just as epic and monumental as sitting in the theater, but with a much more comfy environment.

The bottom line here is that not everyone is going to be in the market for a sound bar like the Klipsch Cinema 1200. It’s likely that the price point will be a deal breaker for many setups, and that’s perfectly fine; Klipsch isn’t going for a run-of-the-mill package here, it’s going for as authentic of a home theater experience as you’ll find without all the fuss of an AV receiver-centered setup.

And while I haven’t been able to test the Klipsch Cinema 800 personally, it looks to deliver a similar (although less premium) experience for those in search of a more affordable price point.

