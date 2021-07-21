Load up on Tide laundry detergent at more than 25% off: 64-loads for $9 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering the 92-ounce container of Tide Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent for $8.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to clip the $3 on-page coupon to redeem the discounted price. You’ll find the same deal available on the original scent. Regularly as much as $15, and more typically in the $12 range, today’s offer is 25% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Alongside the hypoallergenic and a phosphate-free formula, this “dermatologist recommended” detergent is worth a look for folks with sensitive skin, especially at this price. This particular container houses up to 64 loads (deadening how heavy your hand is anyway) and it is safe for HE-rated machines as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 9,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great way to use up some of those savings is to also refresh your Bounce Dryer Sheets with this 120-pack at just over $4 Prime shipped when you opt for Subscribe & Save. “Toss in two Bounce dryer sheets for your average loads to iron less, fight more static, repel more lint & pet hair, and add more softness & freshness.”

Once your laundry setup is replenished, head over to our fashion deal hub for some huge discounts on apparel and footwear. Cole Haan is updating your shoes with extra 30% off but you’ll also find deals in Cabela’s Cave Clear Out Event, the Reebok Super Summer Sale, and Ray-Ban’s Anniversary Sale to refresh your sunglasses at up to 20% off.

More on the Tide Free & Gentle Liquid Laundry Detergent:

Deeper clean that is gentle on skin vs. leading national competitor Free detergent

Dermatologist Recommended

Free of Dyes and Perfumes

Hypoallergenic

Measure with cap. For medium loads, fill just below bar 1. For large loads, fill just below bar 3. For HE full loads, fill to bar 5. Add clothes, pour into dispenser, start washer

