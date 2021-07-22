FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Autonomous ErgoChair Pro upgrades your home office at $339.50 (New low, Reg. $460+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsAutonomous
Reg. $460+ $339.50

Amazon is offering the Autonomous ErgoChair Pro (Premium 2021 Office Chair) for $339.70 shipped. Normally $499 direct and around $460 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While under a different name at Amazon, the model number is the same as the ErgoChair Pro which is offered direct at Autonomous’ storefront. Designed to help take your ergonomics to new heights in your office, this chair features 2-way lumbar support, a thick seat cushion, adjustable seat slide and slope, as well as 3-way armrests and a mesh design that’s highly ventilated. If you’re working from home for the foreseeable future at this point, it’s time to invest in a quality chair to ensure that you keep up ergonomics while in the office. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

While it doesn’t have the same Autonomous namesake, you’ll find that this premium chair at Amazon offers similar functions for at a substantially lower price. It comes in at $259, which is an $80 drop from today’s lead deal when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a similar mesh design with headrest, and armrests that even fold out of the way.

Further upgrade your home office with the Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch Gaming Monitor at $200. With a 165Hz refresh rate, this monitor is great for both gaming and productivity, especially since it’s $50 off. Also, don’t forget that we recently found the Satechi Slim X2 aluminum Bluetooth keyboard at $75, which is only its second discount.

More on the Autonomous ErgoChair Pro:

Sturdy, high customization and breathable fabric; 7-ways adjustable angle for the any sitting-posture. Molded foam seat slides forwards and backwards, raises and lowers; Customizable new Italian-designed tilt tension to perfectly balance your weight, seat position can be locked or unlocked for flexibility or maximum support; Wide, five-wheel base for mobility and stability during multipurpose use

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Autonomous

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon’s #1 new release automotive refrigerator/f...
All-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote falls to Amaz...
Ditch the Peloton tax with this smart indoor exercise b...
Command damage-free hooks and hangers up to 46% off wit...
This 2-slot vertical aluminum laptop stand just hit $11...
Score a regularly $110 black steel 6-qt. touchscreen ai...
Anker power strips, surge protectors, more are now up t...
SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive lets you back...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

This chic Amazon Basics office chair just fell to a new all-time low at $105.50

$105.50 Learn More

Razer Iskur X all-new ergonomic gaming chair puts you in the captain’s seat

Learn More

Anda Seat T-Pro 2 review: A great chair for work and play with one minor catch

Learn More

RYOBI 100Ah 42-in. Zero Turn electric mower with bagging kit now $498 off, more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Nike’s Back to School guide will have your kids starting the year on the right foot

Learn More
Reg. $600

Moto G100 arrives in the US with $100 launch day discount to $499

$500 Learn More
$80 off

Amazon’s #1 new release automotive refrigerator/freezer just fell to $300 (Save $80)

$300 Learn More
New low

All-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at $180

$180 Learn More