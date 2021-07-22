Autonomous ErgoChair Pro upgrades your home office at $339.50 (New low, Reg. $460+)

Amazon is offering the Autonomous ErgoChair Pro (Premium 2021 Office Chair) for $339.70 shipped. Normally $499 direct and around $460 or so at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. While under a different name at Amazon, the model number is the same as the ErgoChair Pro which is offered direct at Autonomous’ storefront. Designed to help take your ergonomics to new heights in your office, this chair features 2-way lumbar support, a thick seat cushion, adjustable seat slide and slope, as well as 3-way armrests and a mesh design that’s highly ventilated. If you’re working from home for the foreseeable future at this point, it’s time to invest in a quality chair to ensure that you keep up ergonomics while in the office. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 satisfied customers. Head below for more.

While it doesn’t have the same Autonomous namesake, you’ll find that this premium chair at Amazon offers similar functions for at a substantially lower price. It comes in at $259, which is an $80 drop from today’s lead deal when you clip the on-page coupon. You’ll find a similar mesh design with headrest, and armrests that even fold out of the way.

Further upgrade your home office with the Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch Gaming Monitor at $200. With a 165Hz refresh rate, this monitor is great for both gaming and productivity, especially since it’s $50 off. Also, don’t forget that we recently found the Satechi Slim X2 aluminum Bluetooth keyboard at $75, which is only its second discount.

More on the Autonomous ErgoChair Pro:

Sturdy, high customization and breathable fabric; 7-ways adjustable angle for the any sitting-posture. Molded foam seat slides forwards and backwards, raises and lowers; Customizable new Italian-designed tilt tension to perfectly balance your weight, seat position can be locked or unlocked for flexibility or maximum support; Wide, five-wheel base for mobility and stability during multipurpose use

