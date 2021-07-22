Monoprice’s latest Zero-G 27-inch Gaming Monitor packs a 165Hz refresh rate at $200

Monoprice is currently offering its Zero-G 27-inch 1440p Curved Gaming Monitor for $199.99 shipped when code ZEROG27 has been applied at checkout. Down from the $250 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer amounts to the first discount on this model at 20% off in order to mark a new all-time low. Centered around a 27-inch panel, the latest monitor to enter the Monoprice Zero-G lineup arrives with 1440p HDR visuals backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. Its 1500R curvature delivers more immersive gameplay, and rounds out the package alongside both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to upgrade your battlestation on a budget. Ratings are still coming in on the new release, but we’ve walked away quite impressed after reviewing other Monoprice displays. Head below for more.

With VESA mount compatible found on the lead deal, a great way to use some of your savings would be retrofitting your setup with this gas spring monitor arm at $20. It delivers an easily-adjustable design for positioning your display off the desk and freeing up space in your workstation. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 205 customers.

But if you’re in the market for something a bit more capable, LG’s 32-inch 2K 165Hz monitor is also on sale right now and has been marked down to a new all-time low. Arriving at $249, this one delivers an improved experience over the lead deal with a higher refresh rate and $148 in savings attached.

Monoprice Zero-G 27-inch Gaming Monitor features:

The Monoprice Zero‑G 27″ Curved Gaming Monitor features a stunning VA panel with a detailed 2560×1440 (QHD) display resolution. The native 144Hz refresh rate and 6ms response time ensure precise and fluid gaming performance, while Adaptive Sync technology eliminates choppy gameplay and broken frames. Its 400cd/m2 peak luminance and support for High Dynamic Range (HDR) video ensure brilliant and accurate color reproduction with a wider color gamut.

