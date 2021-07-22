FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Satechi’s new Slim X2 aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard sees only second discount to $75

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSatechi
$75

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for $74.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. As only the second notable price cut since arriving back in June, you’re looking at the lowest offer we’ve seen since a launch discount dropped it a few dollars further. As the latest offering in Satechi’s lineup of aluminum keyboards, the new X2 model arrives with much of the same Mac emphasis with a matching form-factor. Compared to models we’ve seen in the past, this one arrives with a more compact design while still delivering a full layout of keys. There’s still all of the other stables from the lineup, including Bluetooth connectivity, backlit keys, and USB-C charging to round out this package. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who are looking to free up even more desk space will want to consider going with Satechi’s Slim W1 Wired Keyboard instead. This alternative delivers much of the same Mac-friendly aluminum build at $60, but arrives with a wired USB-C design compared to the Bluetooth connectivity you’ll find above. Though the real benefit here comes from ditching the number pad, allowing this Satechi keyboard to deliver a much more streamlined typing experience.

But when it comes to elevating the experience of your iPad, we just took a hands-on look at Satechi’s new folding Stand and Hub. Finding it to be a compelling workstation upgrade for those looking to make the most of an iPad Pro or iPad Air, it packs a 6-in-1 USB-C dock alongside a stand for propping things upright. Go check out all of the details in our review right here.

Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard features:

Designed for Apple users in mind, the Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard features a QWERTY layout with numeric pad and MacOS function keys for a sleek upgrade to any modern workspace. Equipped with easy-to-use Bluetooth keys to assign up to four devices – perfect to type across your laptop, tablet or smartphone with a press of a button. Built for convenience with backlit keys, featuring ten levels of brightness to adjust to nearly any type of environment and a rechargeable USB-C port for fast and easy charging

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Satechi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

TOSOT 4,500-sq. ft. dehumidifier hits new low in today&...
Samsung’s 1050MB/s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD drop...
Take it easy: This Amazon Basics Ergonomic Mouse is jus...
Take up to 46% off ESR HaloLock MagSafe chargers and mo...
This USB microphone upgrades your Zoom or Twitch stream...
Amazon #1 best-selling 14-pc. Kitchen Block Knife Set i...
Take 30% off UGREEN’s 4K60 6-in-1 USB-C hub at ne...
RENPHO H13 HEPA Air Purifier hits Amazon all-time low a...
Show More Comments

Related

Satechi’s new X2 Aluminum Keyboard for Mac delivers full-size features in a compact design

Learn More
Save 25%

Roku Express 4K+ with new remote and Apple TV+ button drops to $29 (Save 25%), more

From $29 Learn More
40% off

iClever’s multi-device Bluetooth keyboard falls to under $20 at Amazon

Under $20 Learn More
Save 22%

Take 22% off Razer’s BlackWidow TE Chrome V2 mechanical keyboard at new $70 low

$70 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Beats Studio Buds see first cash discount, iPad Air hits new low, 27-inch 5K iMac $299 off, more

Learn More
31% off

TOSOT 4,500-sq. ft. dehumidifier hits new low in today’s Gold Box, deals from $167

$167 Learn More
50% off

Calvin Klein takes extra 50% off all sale styles from $10: Jeans, underwear, more

from $10 Learn More
$179 value

Bundle Google’s latest Nest Thermostat with a Nest Mini speaker for $145 ($179 value)

$145 Learn More