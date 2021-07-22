Satechi’s new Slim X2 aluminum Bluetooth Keyboard sees only second discount to $75

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for $74.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. As only the second notable price cut since arriving back in June, you’re looking at the lowest offer we’ve seen since a launch discount dropped it a few dollars further. As the latest offering in Satechi’s lineup of aluminum keyboards, the new X2 model arrives with much of the same Mac emphasis with a matching form-factor. Compared to models we’ve seen in the past, this one arrives with a more compact design while still delivering a full layout of keys. There’s still all of the other stables from the lineup, including Bluetooth connectivity, backlit keys, and USB-C charging to round out this package. Reviews are still rolling in, but you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Those who are looking to free up even more desk space will want to consider going with Satechi’s Slim W1 Wired Keyboard instead. This alternative delivers much of the same Mac-friendly aluminum build at $60, but arrives with a wired USB-C design compared to the Bluetooth connectivity you’ll find above. Though the real benefit here comes from ditching the number pad, allowing this Satechi keyboard to deliver a much more streamlined typing experience.

But when it comes to elevating the experience of your iPad, we just took a hands-on look at Satechi’s new folding Stand and Hub. Finding it to be a compelling workstation upgrade for those looking to make the most of an iPad Pro or iPad Air, it packs a 6-in-1 USB-C dock alongside a stand for propping things upright. Go check out all of the details in our review right here.

Satechi Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard features:

Designed for Apple users in mind, the Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard features a QWERTY layout with numeric pad and MacOS function keys for a sleek upgrade to any modern workspace. Equipped with easy-to-use Bluetooth keys to assign up to four devices – perfect to type across your laptop, tablet or smartphone with a press of a button. Built for convenience with backlit keys, featuring ten levels of brightness to adjust to nearly any type of environment and a rechargeable USB-C port for fast and easy charging

