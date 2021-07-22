All-new Apple TV 4K 64GB with Siri Remote falls to Amazon low at $180

Amazon is offering the all-new Apple TV 4K 64GB for $179.98 shipped. Down from $199, today’s deal marks a new low at Amazon. If you’ve been wanting to pick up a new Apple TV, but don’t like paying full price, today’s your chance. The latest Apple TV delivers a powerful A12 Bionic processor, allowing you to enjoy HDR and Dolby Vision at up to 60FPS. Plus, with HDMI 2.1, Wi-Fi 6, and Thread support, this Apple TV is well-connected throughout your home. You’ll also find 64GB of built-in storage, allowing you to leverage Apple Arcade for gaming. Of course, you’ll also score the all-new Siri Remote included with today’s purchase, which can be picked up separately on sale for $50 right now, something that owners have been loving since it launched. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage right here. Head below for more.

If you’re just wanting to stream your favorite shows or movies, then you don’t have to spend $180. In fact, $120 gets you the Fire TV Cube which delivers 4K HDR Dolby Vision playback and built-in Ethernet for high-quality streaming. Though you could also step down to the Fire TV Stick 4K at $50 or the Fire TV Stick Lite at $30 if you’re on a tighter budget. We break down the differences between all the models here, so be sure to give that a read if you’re not sure which to pick. Just keep in mind that you’ll lose out on HomeKit, AirPlay 2, Thread, and other high-end features by ditching the Apple TV 4K.

Don’t forget that the Sonos Arc with Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2 is currently seeing a rare discount at $50 off, making now a great time to pick it up. With AirPlay 2 in tow, you’ll be able to use the Sonos Arc to watch or listen to content without even having to buy an Apple TV at all.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

