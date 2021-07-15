Score the recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote at an all-time low of $50

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Apple TV Siri Remote for $49.97 shipped. While you’d typically pay $59 direct from Apple or at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the only the second notable discount to date and delivers an all-time low. For comparison, we saw it go on sale back in June before quickly selling out at this price. After debuting alongside the new Apple TV 4K back in May, the refreshed Siri Remote arrived to much applause. But those who already own Apple’s streamer and don’t want to upgrade, today’s discount lets you ditch the infamous touchpad remote you’re currently working with. Alongside an aluminum design, it also packs an iPod Classic-inspired touch wheel form-factor and more. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

A great way to consider leveraging your savings is on this all-new case from elago. Designed to keep your new Siri Remote protected from scratches and dents thanks to a soft silicone exterior, the real novelty of the case is that it has a slot inside for placing an AirTag to make lost remotes a thing of the past. You can learn all about it in our launch coverage.

For more ways to deck out your Apple TV, go check out all of the discounts in iTunes’ latest $10 or less summer movie sale for plenty of new titles to add to your collection. But then for all of the week’s other best hardware offers, our Apple guide is packed with markdowns on AirPods, Apple Watch, M1 Macs, and more.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

