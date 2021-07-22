Nike’s Back to School guide will have your kids starting the year on the right foot

Back to school season is quickly approaching, and Nike just dropped its guide to the latest backpacks, apparel, and shoes to get a fresh start. Whether they’re heading down the hallway, going outside for recess, or stepping on the bus for the first time, Nike has great options for your kids. Nike Plus Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Nike Back to School Guide.

Nike Back to School Backpacks

One of our top styles from the back to school guide is the Classic Kids’ Backpack that offers coloring for both boys or girls alike. There are four colors to choose from and the interior is spacious to hold all of your kids belongings. It also features several zippered pockets and cushioned shoulder straps for added comfort too. This style can easily be wiped clean, which is a must with kids commuting, and it’s priced at $30.

For bigger kids or a style that can grow with them is the Nike Future Pro Kids’ Backpack. There is a 15-inch MacBook sleeve and it has a water-repellant exterior. It also has a water-bottle pocket and is spacious enough to store all of your essentials. It’s priced at $50, and the black/grey coloring is versatile.

Nike Basics for School Uniforms

Layering pieces is great for kids when heading to school. The Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Sweatshirt is a great option. It can be layered seamlessly and worn by both boys or girls alike. It’s also machine washable, comes in four color options, and looks nice with skirts, jeans, leggings, chino pants, shorts, and more. It’s priced at $35 and is timeless to wear for years.

New Kicks for Day One

Start the year on the right foot with the the Nike Air Max SC Little Kids’ Shoes. These shoes are supportive, cushioned, and feature traction that’s great for school commutes. The easy strap across the top makes it perfect for play, and the mesh material is highly breathable. It’s available in 10 color options and priced at $60.

Another top style this year is the Nike Air Max 270 Extreme Shoes. This style is sporty and has a slip-on design that allows you to easily head out the door. These shoes are cushioned and feature an elastic strap that provides a secure and snug fit. There are 11 different color options, priced at $82.

