Best Buy clears out nearly all of Apple’s prev-gen. iPad Pro models at $199 off

Best Buy is currently taking $199 off nearly the entire lineup of previous-generation Apple iPad Pros when you clip the on-page Student Deal on each listing. As that implies, you’ll need to be in Best Buy’s student program to lock-in the discount, but it’s entirely free to join for all. Dropping prices as low as $699.99 for the 11-inch 64GB model, you’ll be able to score the best prices of the year on 12.9-inch offerings, as well.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with either 11- or 12.9-inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Then make sure to leverage your savings while upgrading to the latest from Apple and complete the iPadOS experience by picking up the second-generation Apple Pencil. If you’re planning on taking notes, drawing, or sketching out ideas, it’s a great way to push what Apple’s latest iPad Pro is capable of even further.

For other ways to get in the iPadOS game without paying full price, you can still lock-in an Amazon low on the new 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro which arrives with the impressive Liquid Retina XDR display at $100 off. Not to mention, we’re still tracking $110 in savings on the latest iPad Air lineup, as well.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

Further improving the 11″ iPad Pro, Apple has added a few new advancements for upgraded performance, entertainment, and usability. Replacing the A12X processor, the A12Z Bionic has performance rivaling that of laptops available today, in addition to an eight-core graphics processor that handles everything from games to 4K video editing. Moreover, it’s still paired with a Neural Engine chip for advanced machine learning.

