SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive lets you backup iPhone photos + videos at just $30

Amazon is offering the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $36 or so normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Featuring both a USB-A and Lightning connectors built-in, you can automatically back up photos and videos from your iPhone or iPad and then transfer them to your computer, freeing up space on your mobile device. This is great if you’re constantly low on storage and are heading out on a summer trip, as you can take photos or videos, transfer to the iXpand, then keep shooting. With USB 3.0 speeds, you’ll be able to transfer data quite fast, as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from thousands of happy shoppers.

Opt for the previous-generation model iXpand with 32GB of storage at $17 to save some cash. It still allows you to do everything today’s lead deal does, just with half the amount of overall storage. If you don’t mind losing out on a bit of space, it’s a great way to free up room on your phone without breaking the bank.

Speaking of iPhone, did you see that Apple’s latest iPhone 12 is seeing a rare $75 discount in unlocked condition? That’s right, you can pick it up for $724 right now and enjoy the upgraded 5G connectivity, MagSafe charging, and much more. Of course, don’t forget to swing by our Apple guide for other ways to save. And, for additional on-the-go storage, check out Samsung’s 1050MB/s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD as it’s down to $300, which is a $70 discount.

More on the SanDisk iXpand 64GB Lightning Flash Drive:

  • Automatically backup your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)
  • Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)
  • Quickly move your content from your iXpand Drive to your computer using the high-speed USB 3.0 connector

