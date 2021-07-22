Samsung’s 1050MB/s T7 Touch 2TB Portable SSD drops to $300 for today only at $70 off

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Samsung T7 Touch 2TB Gen 2 Portable SSD for $299.99 shipped. Regularly $370, and still fetching $350 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to $70 off the going rate, and the lowest price we can find. Great for backups, daily file transfers, and more, this model provides 2TB of storage at up to 1050MB/s. The shock-resistant USB drive can also handle drops up to 6-feet and is equipped with fingerprint and password protection (256-bit AES hardware encryption included) alongside the LED square status indicator along the top of the drive. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Just for comparison sake, the comparable SanDisk 2TB Extreme Portable SSD with the same transfer speeds sells for $320 at Amazon right now. But you could very well drop that speed down and save a ton. The Samsung T5 portable SSD sells for $220 in the 2TB configurations and carries stellar ratings from over 11,400 Amazon customers. If you don’t mind waiting a bit longer for file transfers, this is a solid alternative to today’s lead deal.

For something even more portable and less expensive to store and carry your files, check out this ongoing deal on the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC Memory Card. And we also have some solid offers on internal models now starting from $48.50 shipped. Just be sure to check out some of this morning’s other notable price drops including HomePod mini, Apple iPad Pro models at $199 off, and the Backcountry Gear Closet Sale, just to name a few.

Back up your system and enjoy rapid data transfers with this silver 2TB Samsung T7 portable SSD. The 2TB capacity offers vast storage space for your files, while read speeds of up to 1050MB/sec. let you move large files quickly. This Samsung T7 portable SSD has AES 256-bit encryption for reliable data security, and the compact design slips into a pocket or backpack easily for increased portability.

